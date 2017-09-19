Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of Colmore Business District workers will be raising funds for the city's homeless as they tackle this weekend's Vélo Birmingham 100-mile cycle sportive.

Richard Lloyd, James Trevis and Dominic Richardson, colleagues at Aon, Paul Jackson and Haroon Rashid, from Barclays, will be taking on the Vélo Birmingham cycle ride.

Sifa Fireside is Colmore Business Improvement District's (BID) nominated charity and the body has held a series of well being events to help increase awareness of homelessness issues in the city as well as raising funds through sponsored walks and quiz nights.

The BID's Vélo cyclists responded to an invitation to take part through its Bitesize email newsletter and have each committed to raising £400 from the sold-out bike ride.

The closed-road Vélo Birmingham cycle, which takes place this Sunday, is the flagship event of the Birmingham Cycle Revolution.

It is hoped the Business 100 challenge will raise over £100,000 for good causes across the Midlands while individual entrants are expected to raise well over £1 million for charity.

Chris Pole, champion of the BID's community building working group, said: "We're extremely proud of our five riders who have decided to help us support Sifa Fireside this year.

"As the days start to darken, the services that Sifa provide become even more important for those who are homeless.

"Supporting our riders will help us to ensure that Sifa can continue to help those in need into next year.

"This will help us to deliver on our commitment to raise £10,000, on behalf of the business community, to help some of the most vulnerable people in our city."