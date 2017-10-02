Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Located in the heart of the UK, nestled within the peaceful North Warwickshire countryside, is MIRA Technology Park.

This innovative campus is Europe's largest automotive R&D cluster, offering a range of serviced offices, workshops and R&D facilities for automotive companies.

Boasting 35 different companies along with 38 major testing laboratories and 100km worth of test track, MIRA Technology Park has grown to become a leading centre of excellence and a proving ground for the world's engineering elite.

HORIBA MIRA and We Clean's working relationship dates back to early 2015 and, with a full-time site cleaning manager Karen Lord and 34 cleaning operatives, this large and detailed contract is one which the Rubery-based cleaning firm is immensely proud to be associated with.

The daily on-site operations delivered by We Clean are managed by Karen who, with years of experience as a facilities manager, is well suited to ensuring the 72 buildings the cleaning organisation manage, remain in pristine condition.

Supporting Karen in her demanding role is part-time assistant manager Jean Green who possesses over 25 years of industry experience and, after 20 years on-site, she has seen the Technology Park undergo various new advances.

She said: "I feel honoured to have worked on this site for the amount of time I have, the new technology is amazing and I feel the We Clean team take care of the cleaning side of things remarkably well."

HORIBA MIRA is showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to revolutionise the engineering industry and attract the globe's biggest brands.

For more information about We Clean visit its website at www.wecleanltd.com and follow the company on Twitter @WeCleanBham.