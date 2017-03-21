How we use Cookies
We Clean aiming to be 'world famous in Birmingham'

We Clean is on a mission to be world famous in Birmingham for its cleaning projects

What makes We Clean different?

Formed in 2003, We Clean is a Birmingham-based business with a passion to deliver cleaning excellence to the city's great institutions.

While many other companies within the cleaning industry look to branch out nationally, We Clean is committed to providing a premier service within Birmingham and the Midlands area.

Birmingham - in its location at the heart of the UK - has huge potential to expand and We Clean believe it is wonderful to look around the city and witness all of the new infrastructure.

Furthermore, they say it is inspiring to see such a wide variety of cultures within the city which makes them take immense pride in employing a diverse range of people.

While the cleaning industry is not always a typically glamorous one, paramount to the company's success is the emphasis that is put on professionalism.

One important thing that sets We Clean apart is that it does not employ 'cleaners'.

Instead, We Clean employs highly trained 'cleaning operatives' who, through a carefully designed management system, contribute directly to the growth and future success of the business.

The company recently launched a short video named 'This Is We Clean', the aim of which was not only to highlight the passion everybody within We Clean has for the cleaning industry but to showcase the great pride it takes in serving Birmingham.

The video is a great addition to a newly renovated website which features a weekly blog along with active social media accounts offering fantastic insight into the industry.

The overriding objective is very simply to be 'World Famous In Birmingham'.

The company has invited you to visit its website at www.wecleanltd.com and follow them on Twitter @WeCleanBham.

