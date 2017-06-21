Own a small business? Get tips on managing your cashflow here - plus enter competition to win £5000 for your company

Cashflow can be one of the biggest challenges for businesses, especially during the early years when you are trying to get established and grow your venture.

Keeping on top of the financial side of things as well as running the show and keeping customers happy can become a constant juggling act.

Knowing where you stand is vital.

That's doing your sums on exactly what your costs are each month for bills and salaries so you know what cash you need available.

This will show you how much you need to bring in to keep everything ticking over - and the extra bit of business you need to achieve so you can build up a slush fund.

That is vital as there are always unexpected costs such as equipment that breaks down or needs updating or replacing. And customers will not always pay on time.

It can be tempting to take the cash as you earn it but consider how much less stressful life would be in leaner times if you have a financial cushion to fall back on.

You really don't want to fail simply because you failed to plan your finances.

How to keep the cash flowing

· Keep an eye on your costs and overheads - constantly look for ways to keep them down and make savings where you can. That could be buying in bigger bulk or switching suppliers when you find a better deal.

· Set up a simple and effective payments system for your customers. You need to be clear about your payment terms. Don't leave unpaid bills, chase them up with reminders and telephone calls. Consider offering incentives such as a discount for early payments.

· Think before you take on any debt. Double check the figures to ensure you can afford the repayments easily and make sure you check out all the options for borrowing to find the one that's best for your business.

· Always have a slush fund to cover emergencies and see you through leaner times.

Win £5,000 to help your business grow

npower Business is searching for a “Super Powered” firm to win a £5,000 cash prize to help it thrive and grow.

Take five minutes to enter now - it could be the most profitable thing you do today!

The winning business must be innovative, successful and engaging, so tell us what makes yours stand out.

As well as the cash injection, the winner will also receive business growth support from top strategy expert, Gary King, MD of Tendo Ltd.

Entries will be judged after the closing date by a panel made up of: Mirror Money editor Tricia Phillips, winner of BBC's The Apprentice Tim Campbell, entrepreneur Matthew Roberts of Timber Neutral, Gary King from Tendo Ltd, and Richard Longbottom from npower Business.

The competition closes on Sunday, July 30 at midnight.

Full terms and conditions apply.