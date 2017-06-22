How we use Cookies
Apprentice winner Tim joins judging panel to award best small businesses £5,000 - here's how to enter

Enter today for a chance to scoop a cash prize from npower Business for your firm or a company you know

From garages and hairdressers to accountants, florists, personal trainers and shopkeepers, Britain’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy. 

Now npower Business is searching for a “Super Powered” firm to win a £5,000 cash prize to help it thrive and grow.

Already thinking about how you would spend the £5,000 on your business? You could buy more stock, lease a more reliable van, invest in training staff, or smarten up your website or shop front.

Take five minutes to enter now - it could be the most profitable thing you do today!

The winning business must be innovative, successful and engaging, so tell us what makes yours stand out.

As well as the cash injection, the winner will also receive business growth support from top strategy expert, Gary King, MD of Tendo Ltd.

Entries will be judged after the closing date by a panel made up of: Mirror Money editor Tricia Phillips, winner of BBC's The Apprentice Tim Campbell, entrepreneur Matthew Roberts of Timber Neutral, Gary King from Tendo Ltd, and Richard Longbottom from npower Business.

The competition closes on Sunday, July 30 at midnight.

Full terms and conditions apply.

