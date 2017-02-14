Why this accountancy practice is hoping to scoop more accolades

The accountancy practice sponsoring this year’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K Business Challenge has told how it hopes to spread the running bug to colleagues – and enter four teams.

PKF Cooper Parry is the title sponsor of this year’s 10K and Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon Challenge, which invites companies of all sizes and business sectors to compete for fastest-time trophies.

Over 60 teams took part last year.

Tax Partner Matt Hodgson who is leading one of the PKF Cooper Parry teams said: “We have eight people signed up so far and it’s looking likely we’ll have at least another three teams in due course.

“Our team is made up of runners with mixed abilities. We’re not all elite athletes by any means.

“We’re hoping people who take part in the 10K get the running bug and carry on with their training for the half marathon in October.”

The 41-year-old ‘keen runner’, the challenge fitted PKF Cooper Parry’s ethos perfectly.

“Even if you’ve not come from a running background, any age or any ability can get around a 10K with a decent approach to training. It doesn’t have to take over your life but can be a great way of getting in shape,” said Matt.

“The health benefits are clear, as are the benefits to psychological state and well-being.

“The office camaraderie these events create is fantastic. It fits right in with our culture. It’s something to celebrate.”

Friendly competitiveness?

And what about the friendly competitiveness inspired by the Business Challenge as companies compete on for trophies and all-important bragging rights?

“You use the word ‘friendly’,” joked Matt.

“I’m a competitive person and we’re a competitive business. We’ll be looking to win!” he added.

“I’ve already spoken to professional connections in the city and there’s already friendly banter going on. We’re really looking forward to taking part.”

Business Challenge trophies are handed out to winning businesses.

Any company that enters 12 or more employees will receive its own engraved plaque in the name of the fastest runner in the team.

The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners.

PKF Cooper Parry has offices in the West and East Midlands and was the only accountancy firm to make the 2016 Sunday Times List of 100 Best Small Companies to Work for.

The firm recently scooped the Most Innovative Practice of the Year – Mid-tier firm award at The British Accountancy Awards 2016.

How your firm can take up the challenge

To enter the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K Business Challenge, visit here

To enter the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge, visit here