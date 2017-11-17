Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmes Noble, a leading Birmingham-based executive search and interim firm, surveyed over 150 different businesses - varying in size and professional sector - asking them why they were increasingly turning to interim leaders to help solve their problems.

The survey found that 60 per cent of businesses had interim leaders currently working in their organisations.

Forty per cent stated they had been brought in to bring about change management.

Forty-six per cent of people said the main advantage of interim managers was the return on investment for the business and 48 per cent stated that they turned to interims during periods of crisis.

Interestingly, 60 per cent believed that interim managers were male and 70 per cent said that they were in their fifties.

Donna Chapman, managing director of Holmes Noble, said: "The UK interim market is finally experiencing growth after some difficult years but it's still in cautious mode.

"Interims are clearly being used to help companies maximise opportunities arising from improved market conditions.

"Increasingly, they are delivering strategic change and transformation projects as well as implementing new business strategies including setting up operations in the UK and overseas from standing starts."

Ms Chapman continued: "The top interim managers normally have a few grey hairs and battle scars.

"They tend to be very experienced and have been through the ups and downs of the economic cycle a few times and, as a result, they are able to hit the ground running when they join an organisation.

"They generally deliver tangible results, quickly."

Finding the right interim leaders - those who fit an organisation's unique skill requirement and culture - takes time and over 70 per cent of people surveyed turned to an interim specialist recruiter to assist them quickly.

For more information on Holmes Noble visit its website at www.holmesnoble.com