5 tips for SMEs to save money on energy bills from Make It Cheaper

Energy expert Make It Cheaper has launched an initiative to save small to medium sized companies in the Midlands money on their energy bills.

Partnered by Midlands Money Business Energy it hopes to help SMEs achieve thousands of pounds by helping them to switch contracts.

Make It Cheaper says it is proud to be the only organisation trusted by price comparison sites like Go Compare, MoneySupermarket and uSwitch to look after their business customers.

Here are top 5 tips from Make It Cheaper to make businesses more energy efficient

Lighting

Switch to compact fluorescent (CFL) or Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs

Even though these light bulbs are more expensive they save money in the long term. Energy efficient light bulbs use up to five times less energy than the usual light bulbs and last longer.

Computers

Break the habit on leaving computers on

Most of us know that devices left on standby mode are still using energy.

An average household can save up to £80 by just turning off devices when they are not used. Imagine what it can do for your business?

Air conditioning

Effectively use the air conditioning

Do you consider air conditioning if space is overheating? It is a quick way to cool the air down, but is not an ideal option.

Keep windows and doors open during warmer months and enjoy the fresh air.

According to Carbon Trust, a 2°C increase in office temperature creates enough CO2 in a year to fill a hot air balloon.

Even a small change can make a big difference.

Heating

Cut the heating costs

Heating and hot water can amount to 60 per cent of your energy bill.

To make sure you are not wasting energy during colder months, set up a temperature control which only operates below 23 °C. Even 1°C thermostat adjustment can reduce your energy cost up to 8 per cent.

Save £1,150 and smile

The company, which has switched more than 250,000 energy contracts for businesses since it started in 2007, said that on average it has cut its customers’ bills by £1,150 on average through switching business gas and electricity.

As a result it has adopted the slogan ‘putting a smile on the faces of British business’.

