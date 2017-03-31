Shadow Minister Jack Dromey says Unite boss Len McCluskey is dooming Labour to eternal opposition

Unite union boss Len McCluskey has been accused of condemning Labour to "eternal opposition" by Birmingham MP and former union leader Jack Dromey.

Mr Dromey, a shadow business minister on Labour’s front bench, waded into the battle for control of Unite with an outspoken attack on Mr McCluskey, the union’s General Secretary, in a column for the Birmingham Mail.

Unite is in the middle of a bad-tempered election contest in which Mr McCluskey faces a challenge from Gerard Coyne, the union’s West Midlands regional secretary.

The Labour MP is a former Deputy General Secretary of the Transport and General Workers (T&G) union, which merged with Amicus in 2007 to form Unite. He also co-ordinated Labour's successful campaign to hold on to Stoke Central in February's by-election.

Unite the Union leader Len McCluskey.

Mr Dromey said he was backing Mr Coyne in the leadership contest, adding: “For Len, power is about control of the union and control of the Labour Party. Control for his vision of a pure socialist party, regardless of whether or not it can ever win a General Election again.

“For me, I remember the wise words of Jack Jones that without power in Parliament, we let working people down.

“Gerard is a leader who unites. But Len’s is an authoritarian style of leadership.”

He continued: “For me, quite simply, I want to see a union with a great history enjoy a great future, and a Labour Government, not eternal opposition.

“Gerard is the man who will take our union forward, and with Gerard as General Secretary, nothing is impossible.”

Mr Dromey’s comments about “control of the Labour Party” appear to refer to Mr McCluskey’s support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Unite has given Mr Corbyn £75,000 to fund his leadership election campaigns.

The MP also highlighted an internal Unite study, leaked and published last year, which found more than half the union’s female officers said that had been bullied or sexually harassed by fellow officials or members in their workplaces.

Unite West Midlands regional secretary Gerard Coyne

Mr Dromey (Lab Erdington) said: “In the old T&G where we fought to change the culture to recognise that the world of work was not just boiler suited blokes in factories, that we had to be a union of women and men.

“Indeed I was often referred to by the sisters as an honorary sister.

“I was utterly dismayed, therefore, when it came out that more than half the female officers in Unite claim to have been bullied or sexually harassed by fellow officials or members in their workplaces. That is simply unacceptable.

“It’s clearly time for a change.

“The very future of the union depends on it, just as membership is declining and worker’s wages are falling behind.

“It’s why I will vote for Gerard Coyne as General Secretary of Unite the Union.”

Fellow Birmingham Labour MP Jess Phillips (Lab Yardley) last week called on all candidates in the Unite General Secretary Election to back a new Women’s Charter to crack down on bullying and harassment in the union.

She said equality within Unite was “long overdue”, and urged women members to back only those candidates that support the Charter, which calls for Unite to put a limit on all-male speaking platforms and a commitment to raising the number of women members to 50 per cent by 2025.

A spokeswoman for Mr McCluskey’s re-election campaign said: “Equality has been a lifelong aim for Len and he has built a team with women in senior positions throughout the union. Of course he wants to do better, but the way to do this is to work with our women members and through the established equality structures of Unite.”