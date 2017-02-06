Robots could replace 250,000 civil servants and NHS wokers by 2030 says think tank

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Robots should replace 250,000 council, civil service and NHS workers across the UK to save money and improve services according to a new report.

The report by think tank Reform also recommends adopting an Uber like business model and using more locum doctors and supply teachers to plug holes in services and go where demand is greatest.

It is the latest report to highlight the rise of the robots, or automation of many jobs, over the next few years.

And suggests that artificially intelligent ‘chat bots’ could replace 137,000 government administrators by 2030 as well as 90,000 NHS administrators and 24,000 GPs receptionists.

West Bromwich East MP and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson last year called for the Government, businesses and industry to plan ahead for the rise of the robots - warning that it was not just factory production line jobs which are under threat from automation.

Robots in action on the Jaguar XE production line in Solihull

He said: “This report shows that automation could be harnessed to create more efficient public sector which could ultimately save taxpayers money.

“But it also underlines the fact that new technology can lead to job losses and transform occupations that provide people with secure employment.

“We need to think carefully as a country about the challenges that automation will create as well as the benefits it brings.”

Yui Mok/PA Wire Tom Watson MP

Driverless cars are already in development and could replace delivery driver jobs, computer systems can diagnose common diseases, analyse pages of accounts or data and perform many administration tasks quickly and less expensively than a human worker.]

Some academics have suggested the economy needs to shift to more three and four-day weeks and warned that there need to be measures in place to ensure that the profits of automation are shared by those who jobs it has replaced.

The Reform report says that growing automation would save the taxpayer £2.6 billion a year.

Report author Alexander Hitchcock said: “Such a rapid advance in the use of technology may seem controversial, and any job losses must be handled sensitively. But the result would be public services that are better, safer, smarter and more affordable.”