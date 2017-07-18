Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is one of the most hotly-anticipated corporate sports challenges this year.

And Vélo Birmingham Business 100 has almost sold out.

Organisers haven’t revealed how many places are left, but have said the 100 mile closed road sportive on Sunday, September 24 is “nearing capacity”.

It is hoped the Business 100 will raise over £100,000 for good causes across the Midlands.

Recent sign-ups include finance giant Deloitte, award-winning accountancy practice PKF Cooper Parry and leading advertising agency WAA Chosen.

They will be joining the likes of the Purity Brewing Company, RBS, Wesleyan and HomeServe UK.

Supported by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, The Birmingham Post and DLA Piper, Business 100 offers a dedicated starting wave and in-ride competitions.

All Business 100 teams will be invited to the Park Regis Hotel at Five Ways for an exclusive networking evening on September 14th.

Special guests for the evening are former professional cyclist David Millar and David Walsh, the Sunday Times journalist and best-selling author of Seven Deadly Sins, the story of his 18-year pursuit of Lance Armstrong. David will be delivering cycling anecdotes as well as a Q&A.

Some 350-400 people are expected to attend what promises to be the go-to networking event of the year in Birmingham.

Speaking at a recent training cycle with Vélo Birmingham ambassador Martin Johnson CBE, HomeServe CEO Martin Bennett said: “I know we all get tied up with work, and we’re all busy people, but getting involved with something like this is dead easy to do.

“Anybody who is out there, thinking of taking part, just get involved, it’s going to be great fun.”

General entries to the 15,000-capacity Vélo Birmingham event sold out inside four days last September,

The sportive, which starts on Broad Street in Birmingham, before taking riders along closed roads through stunning Worcestershire countryside and beautiful Staffordshire towns and villages including Kinver, Wombourne and Trysull.

