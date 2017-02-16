Have your say as West Midlands Mayor hustings announced

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The West Midlands mayoral election is a make or break watershed for our fortunes and future prosperity and the Birmingham Mail is backing a series of public debates ahead of the vote.

All five declared candidates James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Siôn Simon (Lab) and Andy Street (Con) have agreed to attend the four crucial debates in the run up to the May 4 election.

And Birmingham Mail readers will be able to join the audience and fire questions at those fighting for the votes or follow the hustings at home.

The debates are being led by the regions three leading newspapers the Birmingham Mail, the Coventry Telegraph and the Express and Star and organised by Urban Communications.

Marc Reeves, editor of the Birmingham Mail and Editor-in-Chief of Trinity Mirror Midlands said: “The election of the mayor of the West Midlands is the most important vote for the region since Brexit.

“The new mayor will have an enormous amount of power, and it’s vital all those who want the post are put through the most rigorous job interview possible.

“These debates are an important part of that and we’ll be helping our readers put the candidates on the spot.”

Alexandra Jones, chief executive of the think tank Centre for Cities, said: “The new metro mayor will have a great opportunity to make a big difference on the issues that matter most to people living across the West Midlands, including improving housing, jobs and transport.

“These events are a really important chance for voters across the area to find out more about what the different candidates want to achieve if they become mayor, and how they plan to go about it.”

A great many, probably the vast majority of voters, are not yet aware of the election, what it means and what the first West Midlands Mayor will, and will not, be able to do. But this mayor could transform the region and these debates are part of a wide ranging campaign to put the Birmingham Mail’s readers in the picture.

When are the debates?

• Tuesday, March 7: The Workers Institute, Black Country Living Museum

• Wednesday, March 22: Coventry Cathedral

• Tuesday, April 4 : Patrick Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome

• Sunday, April 23: Vox Conference Centre, Resorts World Birmingham, NEC Campus.

The first three are early evening events and the final one will be during the day. Ticket details to follow.

What do the candidates say?

James Burn (Green) said: “These events are a great opportunity for people to hear more about the WMCA and each candidate’s proposals. I’m really looking forward to connecting with the public, listening to their views and discussing my plans to help the least well-off areas of the region catch up – and to make sure this is a combined authority and mayor that continues to listen to and involve everyone in a real and meaningful way, long after the mayoral election is over.”

Pete Durnell (Ukip) commented: “I am delighted to confirm that I will be participating in all of the series of four debates organised by West Mids Elects. The new West Midlands Metro Mayor will be instrumental in shaping future strategic plans for the region, and in ensuring that they are fully implemented. I therefore believe it’s absolutely essential the West Midlands public have as many opportunities as possible to scrutinise and question candidates before voting on May 4th, and that these high profile debates featuring all the main party candidates, will play a vital role in enabling them to make the right choice.”

Beverley Nielsen (LibDem) added: “I welcome these debates as an opportunity to let people know just what is happening to our region. I am determined to throw a spotlight on the issues the establishment want to keep in the dark. Please turn up and make up your own mind before casting your vote. The LibDems offer a real option for change if you want to take it.”

Siôn Simon (Labour) commented: “This election is our chance to finally start taking back control of the West Midlands from London. For too long politicians in London have made decisions about our area. In these Public Debates - and throughout the Mayoral campaign - I will be arguing that we need a strong, local Mayor who will always put the interests of the West Midlands first, rejecting the status quo that sees us put at the back of the queue by the Tory government in London.”

Andy Street (Conservative) said: “Whoever wins the Mayoral election on May 4, they must go into office with a strong mandate. These debates will play a key part in raising the profile of what is a new and important role. I relish the opportunity to debate with the other candidates the issues facing the region and how I plan to go about tackling them as Mayor.”