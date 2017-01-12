How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Your chance to quiz Birmingham City Council leader ahead of major budget cuts

  • Updated
  • By

Labour leader John Clancy to discuss council budget plans with Birmingham Mail readers

Birmingham Council leader John Clancy visits new council houses in Nechells

Should Birmingham do more to help the homeless? Should it be paying less for social care? Are you getting too many or too few bin collections? And if not cuts to theatres, parks and museums, where should the axe fall?

These questions and more are being considered by the council’s Labour leader John Clancy and his team as they set the budget for 2017/18.

And he will be joining the Birmingham Mail, via Facebook live , to talk to readers about the choices his administration faces, answer questions and listen to views on his priorities and plans.

Already having cut £590 million from its annual spending since 2010, the UK’s largest local authority is setting out plans for a further £180 million reduction by 2021 - with £76 million to go over the next year.

Cllr Clancy said: “I want as many people as possible to take part in our budget consultation, so I welcome this opportunity to talk to Birmingham Mail readers about the significant challenges facing Birmingham City Council.

A budget cuts protest in Victoria Square.
A budget cuts protest in Victoria Square.

“Even at a time of unprecedented Government cuts, we are continuing to invest in our priority areas of children’s services, housing, jobs and skills wherever possible. But we have some tough decisions to make and I value feedback from the citizens of Birmingham.”

The draft budget has proposed a £10 million cut to supporting people funding - which includes vital services aimed at domestic violence victims and rough sleepers.

It has also outlined a 20 per cent cut to parks and open spaces and major reductions in grants to arts and museums which some fear could lead to closures.

There are also cuts to support for disabled and elderly people who want to live independently at home and a delay in living wage pay for care home staff.

Charges and fees for funeral services, waste disposal and car parks could also rise and the council hopes to raise more money from selling roadside advertising space.

Meanwhile, residents will be asked to pay up to five per cent extra council tax - with most of the rise being used to tackle the social care funding crisis .

Residents have until January 18 to comment on the proposals after which council bosses will look at the responses before finalising the proposals.

The final draft of the budget is due next month ahead of the council’s budget setting meeting on February 28.

Cllr Clancy will be joining the Birmingham Mail on Friday, January 13 at 12.30pm. Join in the debate by following the Birmingham Mail on Facebook .

Brigid Jones on council budget consultation
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

The cuts Birmingham City Council is making this year

More money raised from car parks, funerals, advertising and commercial waste while cuts to parks, museums, the foreign desk and a war on red tape will save millions

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree
  2. News
    Mayor candidate wants to bring back Moseley to Birmingham passenger trains
  3. Health News
    Health bosses say we face the end of the NHS as we know it
  4. Regional Affairs
    6,500 sign petitions against closure of Sutton Coldfield's library
  5. Regional Affairs
    Jeremy Corbyn accused of 'embarrassing' Labour with bungled relaunch

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI shows a more pedestrian-friendly Colmore Row
  1. Commercial Property
    New designs unveiled for Colmore Row makeover
  2. Commercial Property
    Historic Nailcote Hall Hotel on sale
  3. Business News
    Oil-rich Qatar next target for Birmingham trade bosses
  4. Regional Affairs
    Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree
  5. Manufacturing
    100 jobs under threat after West Midlands manufacturer falls into administration
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor