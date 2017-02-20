How we use Cookies
Yanks very much! USA athletics stars heading to Birmingham

Track and field performers preparing for IAAF World Championships

Duffy Mahoney is Chief of Sport Performance for USA Track and Field supports Birmingham's bid for Commonwealth Games
Yanks a lot!

Birmingham is set to host America’s athletics stars for the second time in five years this summer .

The USA Track and Field (USATF) team will warm up for the IAAF World Championships, being held in London, with a training camp in the city.

Gold medallists from last year’s Rio Olympics are expected to feature, including sprinter Allyson Felix and triple jumper Christian Taylor.

The London meeting will also be Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt’s last before he retires.

The US team were last in Birmingham ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.

Deputy city council leader, Coun Ian Ward, said: “I am delighted that USATF are returning to the city and we look forward to supporting their final preparations ahead of the IAAF World Championships.

“At Beijing’s World Championships in 2015, the American team had 130 athletes and won more medals than any other team and we know they will once again be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

“The training camp will provide a valuable economic impact for the city.

“However, by visiting our city, and making use of our world-class sports facilities, these fantastic athletes will hopefully provide inspiration to young people from across Birmingham and beyond.”

US sprinter Allyson Felix.
The University of Birmingham are also in discussions with the Jamaican team about a return visit.

USATF Chief of Sport Performance, Duffy Mahoney, said: “We are excited to confirm our return to Birmingham ahead of the IAAF World Championships in London.

“We have great memories of our camp in 2012, and know we’ll receive a warm welcome and will be treated well in Birmingham.”

Usain Bolt in Birmingham
During their stay, co-ordinated by Birmingham City Council, the USA team may also take part in community events with clubs and young athletes.

