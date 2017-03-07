How we use Cookies
Who is the West Midlands Mayor's first phone call to?

We ask the candidates on their first day as the first West Midlands Mayor who will get their first phone call.

Mayoral phone call
On the morning of May 5 the first ever elected mayor for the West Midlands will walk into their office and start work delivering on their manifesto pledges.

But which policy do they put into action first and what would that first important phone call be.

Should it be to the Government to ask for more, or to the region's political and business leaders to put the plan into action.

It is one of the questions we asked the candidates ahead of the campaign debates which start at the Black Country Museum tonight.

If it's Labour candidate Sion Simon he will get on the blower to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond to demand a better funding deal for the region.

And in a smilar vein Conservative Andy Street will call Prime Minister Theresa May, invite her to the region and discuss how they can make Brexit work for the West Midlands.

Green candidate James Burn thinks the mayor has too much power and will invite a group of people to act as a watchdog, challenging and improving his decisions.

Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen will call a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority Board to start putting her manifesto pledges into action immediately.

Candidates for West Midlands Mayor: Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon (Labour), Andy Street (Conservative) and James Burn (Green)

And finally UKIP's Pete Durnell wants to talk to the head of Transport for West Midlands to work out ways of getting the region's roads and rail moving and quickly.

On May 4 the region goes to the polls to elect its first ever mayor to oversee transport, economic growth, skills and housing policy across the West Midlands.

