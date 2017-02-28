How we use Cookies
What the are Tories promising in their Birmingham budget

No cuts to parks, museums and supporting people in opposition Conservatives alternative budget plan

Opposition Conservatives have pledged to defend funding for the vulnerable people, parks and the museum when they present what is billed as ‘the most comprehensive alternative budget plan’ put before Birmingham city council on Tuesday.

Instead they promise to drive down on waste and inefficiency, particularly through contracts, to protect spending on front line services.

The council meets on Tuesday to vote through spending cuts of £71 million as well as a five per cent rise in council tax.

The ruling Labour group has already unveiled its budget proposals ahead of the meeting and has blamed the Conservative Government’s ‘brutal’ austerity policies for the cuts.

But the Conservatives argue the cuts are unnecessary and have now unveiled their alternative plans which include restoring threatened £1.2 million cuts to the parks service and the £5 million cut over two years to the supporting people fund - which helps the city’s most vulnerable people including the disabled and homeless.

Further measures include:

• Free parking at local shopping centres to boost trade

• Business rate discounts for retailers setting up in empty shop units

• Improvement funds for local centres

• £8 million a year community chest by 2020 for small local projects and organisations

• No more parkland released for development

• Overhaul of street cleaning crews to restore pride in the city

The aim to pay for the services by cutting the costs of contracts and outsourcing - blaming the decision to give officials the authority to agree contracts up to £10 million without cabinet approval for a rise in inefficiency.

Comment: Is anyone actually running Birmingham City Council?

Conservative leader Robert Alden said the recent council crises over the 2016 budget black hole and sudden departure of the chief executive showed that Labour’s leadership is in chaos.

He said: “The national media are looking at our great city, our home, and calling it a national disgrace. This just can’t go on.

He said they would have had more money this year if they had not spectacularly failed to deliver promised cuts and efficiencies last year.

“Labour may have no pride in the abilities of our city and staff but we do, we know we can modernise our services transform delivery and provide the savings that would allow investment into Birmingham," cllr Alden added.

"Our budget amendment, the most comprehensive ever seen from an opposition in this city, gives residents an insight into a different way of working, a city council confident in itself and its city.

“It shows a way we can truly transform our home to take advantage of the booming regional growth currently taking place. Our plans would turbo charge the city - taking it back to the top”.

