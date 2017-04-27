How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What is a mugwump? This university professor has the answer

Conservative Boris Johnson claims Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is  a "mutton-headed mugwump". But what on earth does it mean?

A reporter asks Jeremy Corbyn whether he is merely part of an Islington elite
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

It sounds like something out of Harry Potter.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of being a "mutton-headed old mugwump" in an article for the Sun newspaper.

It was the latest attack on Mr Corbyn from the Conservatives in the run up to the June 8 general election.

Asked what it meant, Mr Johnson told ITV1's Good Morning Britain that the word came from a classic book by children's author Roald Dahl.

He said: "It's a long time since I read it, but I think it's in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory."

But does Boris know what he's talking about?

A top West Midlands academic has the answer.

Boris
Boris

David Taylor, Associate Professor, English and Comparative Literary Studies, has looked into the meaning of mugwump.

He said: "Mugwump is a strange word to use, primarily because it's North American in origin and, historically, has been used only in the US.

"Its primary meaning (just checked this on the Oxford English Dictionary) is humorous term for a boss or leader. But, ironically, it can also mean a person who stands aloof from party politics.

"My own view is that Boris Johnson hasn't much worried about the meaning of the words (do politicians ever?). He's gone with the sound of it, especially when positioned in the phrase 'mutton-headed old mugwump'.

"The phrase is alliterative and - if you want to get technical - assonant.

“The only thing worth noting is the full quote: 'They [the voters] say to themselves: he may be a mutton-headed old mugwump, but he is probably harmless.' Johnson is warning against this view.

"He's saying that Corbyn isn't really a mugwump and isn't really harmless. It's all a bit confusing - but again, that's Johnson's modus operandi.”

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    We don't want tiny 'Colditz' type flats in Birmingham, say city planners
  2. Regional Affairs
    Labour mayor candidate Siôn Simon disowns party leader Jeremy Corbyn
  3. Regional Affairs
    Trampoline park rejected on health and safety grounds - but it's not why you think
  4. Regional Affairs
    Foreign universities try to poach academics from UK because of Brexit
  5. Regional Affairs
    Labour selects Preet Gill as Birmingham Edgbaston candidate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    We don't want tiny 'Colditz' type flats in Birmingham, say city planners
  2. British Council for Offices
    Trio of Birmingham buildings crowned region's best
  3. Colmore Business District
    Law firm finds new Birmingham home
  4. Regional Affairs
    Labour mayor candidate Siôn Simon disowns party leader Jeremy Corbyn
  5. Regional Affairs
    Trampoline park rejected on health and safety grounds - but it's not why you think
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor