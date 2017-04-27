What is a mugwump? This university professor has the answer

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It sounds like something out of Harry Potter.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of being a "mutton-headed old mugwump" in an article for the Sun newspaper.

It was the latest attack on Mr Corbyn from the Conservatives in the run up to the June 8 general election.

Asked what it meant, Mr Johnson told ITV1's Good Morning Britain that the word came from a classic book by children's author Roald Dahl.

He said: "It's a long time since I read it, but I think it's in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory."

But does Boris know what he's talking about?

A top West Midlands academic has the answer.

David Taylor, Associate Professor, English and Comparative Literary Studies, has looked into the meaning of mugwump.

He said: "Mugwump is a strange word to use, primarily because it's North American in origin and, historically, has been used only in the US.

"Its primary meaning (just checked this on the Oxford English Dictionary) is humorous term for a boss or leader. But, ironically, it can also mean a person who stands aloof from party politics.

"My own view is that Boris Johnson hasn't much worried about the meaning of the words (do politicians ever?). He's gone with the sound of it, especially when positioned in the phrase 'mutton-headed old mugwump'.

"The phrase is alliterative and - if you want to get technical - assonant.

“The only thing worth noting is the full quote: 'They [the voters] say to themselves: he may be a mutton-headed old mugwump, but he is probably harmless.' Johnson is warning against this view.

"He's saying that Corbyn isn't really a mugwump and isn't really harmless. It's all a bit confusing - but again, that's Johnson's modus operandi.”