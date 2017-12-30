Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s new street intervention team is making progress in the battle to end rough sleeping according to the city council’s leader.

Councillor Ian Ward went out with the city’s street intervention team to see how they work with rough sleepers offering them help to move them into emergency accommodation and get support to tackle problems such as drug and alcohol abuse.

The team was set up by the council, police, Midland Heart housing association and substance misuse charity CGL during the summer.

The Labour council leader said: “What struck me most was that varied nature of the work. I heard about help for people with addictions, the tracking of individuals across the city centre, the work undertaken to identify accommodation and the help offered to deal with mental health issues.

He said the team is ‘making a real difference’ to vulnerable people in Birmingham.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

“I heard about the woman who had been sleeping rough on and off for ten years and had become increasingly worried about her safety on the streets. She also expressed concerns about being indoors and the team had to take a softly-softly approach, meeting her on a daily basis to gain her trust, find out what she wanted and help her to make that first step.

“She eventually moved into accommodation in early September and the team continued to work with her, at her own pace, coming up with an effective plan.”

He said crucial to their work is the understanding that there is no single solution for rough sleepers and that each needs help tailored to their individual circumstances.

The Street Intervention Team has been up and running for since the summer and during its first three months 252 individuals have been moved into accommodation or supported housing, to live with friends or family or return home. It had also given substance misuse help 179 times and found housing for 38 people.

They dealt with 300 incidents of begging, made 34 arrests and found 24 breaches of criminal behaviour orders - in some cases involving aggressive begging.

The result of the official rough sleeper count, taken in November, is due to published in January. The 2016 figure was 55 rough sleeping in Birmingham on a single night.

Councillor Ward also praised the volunteers who work tirelessly, particularly during the winter months, to help feed and clothe the homeless.

He blamed the Government’s austerity policies for the problem: “Nationally the number of people living on our streets has soared by 134 per cent since 2010 - at a time when the safety net for the most vulnerable people has been significantly damaged by austerity-driven cuts.

“Over the same period, the National Audit Office (NAO) reports there has been a 60 per cent rise in households in temporary accommodation across England, affecting 120,540 children.

“As the NAO stated in September, the dramatic rise in homelessness is ‘likely to have been driven’ by the government’s welfare reforms, while the cross-party Public Accounts Committee has labelled homelessness a ‘national crisis’.

“In Birmingham we’re working hard to counter the effects of this government failure, but as we saw with the tragic death of Paul Williams on our city streets earlier this month, the rising number of people sleeping rough across the country are extremely vulnerable. Shockingly homeless people are more likely to die young, with an average age of death of just 47 years old.

“In one of the richest economies in the world, that’s a disgraceful statistic and in far too many cases, street sleepers are the victims of austerity. The time has come for government action.”

In November’s budget the Chancellor Phillip Hammond made a pledge to end rough sleeping in the UK over the next decade, and awarded £28 million to the new housing first pilot schemes in three cities including Birmingham and the West Midlands.

How can you help?

Earlier this month an alternative giving campaign was launched to help people sleeping rough in Birmingham.

Jointly supported by Birmingham City Council and West Midlands Combined Authority, Change Into Action raises money for trusted local charities and street teams to help rough sleepers get the help they need. To find out more visit the website.