We've been betrayed over school closure say parents

The Department for Education has been accused of betrayal over plans to close a popular Birmingham school ahead of a protest.

Parents and residents of Druids Heath are to stage a protest against the closure of Baverstock School which they say will throw hundreds of local children on the ‘scrapheap’.

The protest, at 7pm on Monday, January 31, coincides with a visit to the threatened school by West Midlands Schools’ Commissioner Christine Quinn.

Campaigners will argue that closing the school will have a devastating impact on Druid’s Heath, leaving children with longer travel times, more pressure on families, businesses hit and the result could be an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Baverstock, in Bells Lane, was converted into an academy in 2013 and almost immediately ran into trouble. It was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2014 and then financial irregularities were uncovered in 2015. The trustees running the school stepped down. As financial struggles continued their successors applied for closure last year.

Parents are also furious that the Department for Education indicated that it was looking for someone to take over the school , before deciding to close it.

Keiran Newell of the Save Baverstock Campaign said: “As a community we feel let down by the Department for Education, who has left our community in the dark for over seven months. Many promises were made by the DfE and these clearly haven’t been kept. It is a complete betrayal to everyone in our community with the closure of Baverstock Academy having severe ramifications to the whole community, who at present are in the top one per cent of deprived communities in the country.”

Baverstock School pupils Enock Duah and Debora DePaula secure support of city councillors in fight against closure

Local MP, Steve McCabe (Selly Oak) added: “This Government has completely betrayed my constituents over Baverstock Academy. I have repeatedly been told by the Department for Education that every effort was being made to secure a sponsor to take over the Baverstock but now it seems they were just biding their time to close the school regardless.

“It appears the Government have enough money to expand selective grammar schools but not money to save a local secondary school in Druids Heath. They have treated the parents, pupils and the Druids Heath community with utter disregard. It is a complete disgrace and my constituents will not forgive this betrayal.”

So far almost 2,500 people have signed a petition against the closure on the Change.org website.

The city council has backed the school and says the places are much needed in the local area.

In an official response to the petition Minister for School Standards Nick Gibb said: “Over the summer holidays and autumn term, officials worked to find a new sponsor for the school in order to allow the academy to continue.

“A number of high-profile sponsors considered the proposal, but after conducting their due diligence, they confirmed that the educational and financial issues affecting the school were too difficult to guarantee improvement and were therefore unwilling to take the school on.

“Ofsted’s latest report published on 23 November 2016 confirms that the school remains in Special Measures. The Under-Secretary of State for the school system has considered all options and is now minded to close the Baverstock Academy.”

A spokesman for the Department for Education added: "Following a request from the Leadership, Education, And Partnership trust (LEAP) the DfE has agreed in principle to the closure of Baverstock Academy, which has been in Special Measures since September 2014 and is undersubscribed.

“Our priority is to ensure all children receive the best possible education and where that is not happening action must be taken. We will be working with LEAP and the local authority to identify alternative places for students to ensure their education is not disrupted.”

Consultation over the closure runs until February 7.