Chancellor Philip Hammond has been asked to extend the Midland Metro and support the region's car industry when he presents his Budget next week.

Conservative and Labour MPs from across the region have joined forces to deliver a united message urging the Government to back the West Midlands.

They signed a joint letter calling on Mr Hammond to back a second devolution deal for the region.

The first deal, signed in 2015, meant the region created a directly-elected mayor to chair a new regional council, the West Midlands Combined Authority , with some control over planning and transport, and a £36m-a-year fund for infrastructure including transport.

But West Midlands leaders say this should only be the start.

Andy Street , the first elected West Midlands Mayor, has been negotiating a second devolution deal with Local Government Minister Sajid Javid.

The Conservative mayor has been working closely with the region's local councils, most of them Labour-led.

And 36 Labour and Conservative MPs have written to Mr Hammond saying: "These proposals for additional funding and the devolution of powers to the region will allow us to generate prosperity and wellbeing for our citizens in the West Midlands."

The second devolution deal is expected to include:

Funding for the extension of the Metro from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill in the West Midlands

Funding new infrastructure for cycling in the region

Giving the region control over skills training and careers advice, to ensure people have the skills local businesses need

Supporting carmakers and advanced manufacturing firms, by changing the law and making funding available so that they can develop self-driving and electric vehicles

Backing the digital sector by teaching digital skills, helping new firms start up and making better use of digital technology in public services

Cutting homelessness

Improving mental health services for young people

Reducing heart disease

Some of those signing included Caroline Spelman (Con Meriden), Jack Dromey (Lab Birmingham Erdington), Mike Wood (Con Dudley South), Pat McFadden (Lab Wolverhampton South East), Geofrey Robinson (Lab Coventry North West) and Wendy Morton (Con Aldridge-Brownhills).