West Midlands UKIP MEP James Carver quits party role in protest over proposed burqa ban

Ukip MEP James Carver.
West Midlands UKIP MEP James Carver has QUIT as the party's foreign affairs spokesman, in protest over UKIP's proposal to ban the burqa.

It follows the announcement from UKIP leader Paul Nuttall that the party's general election manifesto will include plans to ban the full face veils and Sharia courts.

Mr Nuttall said the policy was not aimed at Muslims in particular, but was designed to improve public safety by preventing people from covering their faces. However, in interviews over the weekend he also said it would improve integration, suggesting it was aimed largely at ethnic minority communities.

Mr Carver, one of three UKIP MEP's elected for the West Midlands in the 2014 European election, said he "strongly disagreed" with the "misguided policy", which also includes the forced medical examination of girls to detect female genital mutiliation.

He said: “I would be one of the first to condemn a ban on wearing a crucifix as an infringement of liberty. No-one has the right to dictate what people should wear.

“When facial identification is necessary, such as at passport controls, or in a bank, then it is perfectly reasonable to order the removal of veils, as is the practice, but in a free and liberal society, people have a right to their religious beliefs, and to dress as they see fit.

“It is, therefore, with deep regret, that I have decided to resign as UKIP’s Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs spokesman, as I feel this policy undermines my desire to represent all communities within the West Midlands, including the many British Muslims, who, I know, from first-hand experience, voted to leave the EU in last year’s referendum.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall wants a burqa ban
“This week sees the 21st anniversary of my UKIP membership, the party that I have campaigned so hard for, and still believe in. I have consistently spoken of my desire for a truly global perspective for the United Kingdom, outside of the European Union, and I see this policy as being incompatible with that aim.”

His comments are a contrast with the stance taken by Pete Durnell, UKIP's candidate for West Midlands mayor, who said at a hustings event on Sunday that he backed a general ban on face coverings, although he stressed he did not support singling out Muslims.

Some countries, such as France, had already introduced bans similar to those proposed by the UKIP leadership.

It appears Mr Carver will continue to be a member of UKIP and a UKIP MEP, but has quit his role as a party spokesman.

The Muslim Council of Britain has condemned the UKIP plans.

UKIP West Midlands mayor candidate Pete Durnell
The organisation's secretary general, Harun Khan, said: "It is deeply regrettable that the UK Independence Party is singling out Muslims in the most negative terms.

"This is not leadership. And it is certainly not becoming of a party seeking to represent British people."

