How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

West Midlands top Tory demands better devolution deal from Government

Combined Authority chairman Bob Sleigh criticises 'slow pace' of devo-deal in leaked letter to Prime Minister's top advisor

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The Conservative leader of the West Midlands super-council has told Theresa May’s top advisor he is disappointed with the slow pace of devolution of powers in recent weeks.

Solihull council leader Bob Sleigh, in a letter to the Prime Minister’s aide Nick Timothy, also raised concerns over the lack of reference to devolution deals in the Chancellor’s budget two weeks ago.

Cllr Sleigh, who chairs the West Midlands Combined Authority, is demanding the Government puts new powers and funding on the table before the election of the region’s first mayor in May.

The leaked letter said: “We have recently been concerned at the slow pace of discussions and also the lack of reference to them in the Chancellor's budget speech.”

Bob Sleigh and Theresa May

Mr Sleigh added that while the West Midlands is still waiting, “We also not that a further agreement has been reached with the Mayor of London.

“In the light of this I wonder if I can call upon your support for a similar approach to be adopted for the West Midlands.”

He is calling for a bridging deal making the groundwork for a further devolution deal covering housing, energy, industrial strategy and transport management.

A combined authority insider said the direct approach to Mr Timothy, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, is being seen as a call for Number 10 to give the Chancellor and Treasury ‘a kick up the backside’ over devolution.

Birmingham Hodge Hill MP Liam Byrne, who is campaign chief for Labour’s Sion Simon in his bid to become mayor, said: “The Tories have let the cat out the bag. Our councils, NHS, schools and police have been cut harder than almost anywhere in the country - and now the Conservatives are getting worried.

West Midlands Combined Authority launched with Ninder Johal (Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership), Martin Reeves (Coventry City Council), Bob Sleigh (Solihull council) and Roger Lawrence (Wolverhampton city council)

“They’re desperate for the Treasury to speed up some hand-outs - but it seems, Forgetful Phil, the careless Chancellor has put devolution in the slow lane. He’s either forgotten about the Metro-Mayor elections, or he simply doesn’t care. Well, West Midlands voters won’t forgive him. It’s just one more Tory let-down.”

Under the first devolution deal signed in 2015 the West Midlands was been handed £36 million a year Government money and increased responsibility for transport, housing and economic growth in the region.

The mayor will be elected on May 4 and lead the authority.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    This key city car park is set to almost TRIPLE the charge for Saturday shoppers
  3. Engineering
    New HS2 college appoints first principal
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham City Council appoints chief - all you need to know about Stella Manzie
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Fiddle & Bone
  1. Commercial Property
    This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed
  2. Electric Cinema Birmingham
    The Electric calls for halt to advertising hoarding plan
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  4. Commercial Property
    Loki Wine is doubling its size - and this is what you can get
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    This new Black Country factory turns sanitary towels into fuel
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor