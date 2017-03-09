How we use Cookies
West Midlands super council chief to be paid twice as much as the mayor

  • Updated
  • By

Leaked Combined Authority document reveals £180,000 salary for soon to be appointed chief executive

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
The official set to run the new West Midlands super council will be paid more the double the elected mayor, it has been revealed.

The chief executive of the new West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) should be paid between £160,000 and £180,000, according to a report.

Last month, it was proposed the West Midlands Mayor, who will lead the authority, should be paid £79,000 per year. Several candidates have said they will take less.

The WMCA is made up of the leaders of Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton council plus associate members from the region's business community and surrounding distrcit councils.

Voters go to the polls on May 4 to elect the first ever West Midlands Mayor to lead the WMCA.

It has been handed £36 million a year from the Government to take over transport, housing and economic development policy in the region under the devolution initiative. It has also taken on the former Centro transport authority staff and duties.

The chief executive will be the WMCA's top official and front runners for the role include Coventry City Council's chief executive Martin Reeves and Wolverhampton City Council's Keith Ireland.

The £180,000 salary would be part-funded from the now defunct director of Centro role which paid £156,000.

West Midlands Combined Authority launched with Ninder Johal (Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership), Martin Reeves (Coventry City Council), Bob Sleigh (Solihull council) and Roger Lawrence (Wolverhampton city council)

Last year, Mr Ireland was believed to have told business leaders that the elected mayor should only be paid £40,000 to £50,000.

Currently, the chief executive of Birmingham City Council, responsible for a £3 billion budget, is paid £180,000 plus bonuses. The job is currently vacant following the departure of Mark Rogers last month.

Other major UK city regions are appointing mayors and chief executive but so far only Greater Manchester is matching the £180,000 chief executive salary. Sheffield will pay £140,000.

Recruitment of the chief executive is likely to cost £50,000, made up of a £20,000 fee to specialist headhunting consultancy Gatenby Sanderson and £30,000 advertising costs.

