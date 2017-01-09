Why a West Midlands seat at Brexit table is being demanded

THE soon to be elected West Midlands Mayor should have a say on the Brexit negotiations – because the region is bigger than Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – it has been claimed.

Labour mayoral candidate Sion Simon made his call as it was revealed that the Government has already involved the devolved nations in discussions over the UK’s strategy for leaving the European Union.

But the wider West Midlands, with a population of 5.6 million, is slightly larger than Scotland (5.3 million) and significantly bigger than Wales and Northern Ireland.

Even the more tightly defined West Midlands Combined Authority area, also known as Greater Birmingham, covers four million people.

Mr Simon says that English regions are being shown total disdain by the Government and Prime Minister Theresa May if they are not allowed a seat at the same table.

Although the region will not elect its first mayor until May 4 this year , there is already a West Midlands Combined Authority in place with Solihull council leader Bob Sleigh taking the mayor’s role as chairman in the interim.

Sion Simon

Mr Simon said: “The government in London has learnt nothing from the Brexit vote. The democratic mandate for Brexit will be fulfilled - but who is going to be the voice for people in the West Midlands? We know we can’t rely on the Tory government in London for that.

“Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all been given a seat at the table. People in the West Midlands want our say.

“I’m saying today: this is England – and we deserve the best deal from Brexit. English regions must not be side-lined. We deserve as good a deal from Brexit as Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Give us a seat at the table and let the voice of people in the great English regions be heard”.

The government initiated formal proceedings with the devolved administrations in the summer of 2016 and leaders from the devolved assemblies have already held formal talks with government ministers.