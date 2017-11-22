Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner will be scrapped in 2020 and his job handed over to the next West Midlands Mayor it has been confirmed.

It means that the West Midlands will be the third local authority in the UK after London and Manchester to combine the mayor and police and crime commissioner (PCC) roles in a single elected figure.

And merges the roles currently held by Conservative mayor Andy Street and Labour commissioner David Jamieson.

The decision is confirmed in the detailed breakdown of the second devolution deal for the West Midlands announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond during his budget speech.

The merger of the £100,000 a year police commissioner and £79,000 a year mayor has been under negotiation since the West Midlands mayor job was created in 2015 - and their terms of office are both set to end at the May 2020 elections making for a smooth transition.

Behind the scenes the PCC is keen to ensure that the next mayor appoints a deputy with the time to take on the day to day duties of overseeing the police force.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: “The Mayor has been working closely with me on many issues.

“We have committed to starting a project in the new year to ensure policing in the West Midlands maintains strong democratic leadership, preserves the operational independence of the Chief Constable, whilst also ensuring clear lines of accountability.

“It is important we don’t revert to a model akin to the old-style committee system of the Police Authority. The public of the West Midlands want to be reassured that the powers of the Mayor are sufficient to take on the role of the PCC.”

Moves are already well advanced for the mayor to take on the running of the fire service from the West Midlands Fire Authority next year.

Mr Street said: "The Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner roles will be combined from 2020. The mayors of New York, London and Manchester are already police commissioners in their cities - we will now be doing it as well."

It also means that voters will only be electing one regional politician instead of two in 2020.

The decision was part of the wider devolution deal which will provide the mayor and West Midlands Combined Authority with extra funding and responsibilities for housing, homelessness, skills and high-technology investment in the region.

In recent weeks the Police Commissioner has been leading the charge for more funding for the force - particularly as it has had to massively step up its anti-terror operations in the wake of the London and Manchester attacks earlier this year.

A cross-party group of West Midlands MPs had also pushed for extra money, but there was no joy for them in the budget speech.