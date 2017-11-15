The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has praised a campaign by a West Midlands paramedic to highlight public support for the emergency services.

Birmingham paramedic Rob Moore started the #BlueLightHappy hashtag on social media following reports about ambulance crews receiving abuse from members of the public.

He urged people to share stories of when the emergency services have helped them - saying: "I thought it was time for a morale boost!"

And the initiative has now been backed by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said on Twitter: "Fantastic response to one stupid act - paramedics deserve our thanks every day as #bluelighthappy stories show."

The Birmingham Mail reported this week that a pair of paramedics received a furious note from a man whose driveway was blocked as they tried to save a dying patient's life.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Amy Holton rushed to the aid of a 42-year-old man in Small Heath, Birmingham, and was forced to park her ambulance in front of a resident's drive to try to save him.

She was amazed when the resident left them a furious note which read: "You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive."

But the #bluelighthappy campaign has highlighted the respect and gratitude many people have for emergency services including ambulance staff.

One man, Jake Smith, said paramedics delivered his nephew in his sister's bedroom.

Mandy Casey talked about the kindness St Johns Ambulance paramedics showed to her dying mother, going out of their way to take her to a hospice in line with her wishes.

Twitter user Debagio highlighted the help that ambulance crews gave to his disabled daughter.

But these are just a small selection of the many stories Tweeted by members of the public.