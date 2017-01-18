How we use Cookies
West Midlands museums to share £325,000 of grants

Five venues across the region will benefit from new capital to renovate and improve displays and facilities

The Black Country Living Museum
A quintet of museums and galleries in the West Midlands will share grants worth more than £325,000.

The money is part of a £4 million package handed to 39 museums and galleries from a fund run by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport with charity the Wolfson Foundation.

Grants will be used to improve and renovate displays and facilities.

The five West Midlands recipients are:

Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

MiniBrum gallery for children at Thinktank, Millennium Point

£75,000

Black Country Living Museum

Revitalising the Racecourse Colliery

£128,490

Compton Verney House Trust, Warwickshire

Redisplay of Compton Verney’s important collection of British Folk Art

£36,000

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust

Equal Access for All: "Upon this warrant you shall have access" - Two Gentlemen of Verona

£24,000

Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Wolverhampton Art Gallery Capital Redevelopment Scheme

£65,000

Culture minister Matt Hancock said: "Our museums and galleries are among the best in the world and we should be rightly proud of these institutions.

"We want people to be able to enjoy world-leading culture wherever they live and whatever their background.

"These grants will make an important contribution toward increasing access to their wonderful collections and improving the visitor experience at museums right across the country."

Wolfson Foundation chief executive Paul Ramsbottom said: "The awards demonstrate the richness and variety of the country's museum collections.

"From Egyptian mummies in Leicester to a Roman fort on Tyneside, this is a gloriously diverse set of projects - but all demonstrate excellence and all will improve the visitor experience."

