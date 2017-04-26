How we use Cookies
Call for spending limit on whole West Midlands Mayor campaign after £1 million Tory splurge

Green Party says they were shocked by Tory Andy Street's £1 million election war chest

Candidates speaking at the West Midlands metro mayor hustings
Mayor election campaigns should be covered by strict spending limits to prevent £1 million campaigns the West Midlands Green Party has claimed.

They were responding after the Birmingham Mail revealed that Conservative candidate Andy Street had raised and spent most of a £1 million war chest before spending limits came in at the end of March.

During the final six weeks of campaigning up to the May 4 vote, known as the short campaign, candidates have a strict spending limit of just under £130,000 - but unlike other elections there is no limit before that.

The £1 million fund, raised from large and small donors, paid for hundreds of thousands of newspapers, leaflets and letters sent to voters, a glitzy manifesto launch and a campaign team and dwarfed the amounts spent by his five rivals for the West Midlands Mayor election.

Newspapers published by Conservative West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street

Green candidate James Burn said that one household he knows has received nine different pieces of Andy Street campaign literature - but laid the blame squarely at the Government election authorities.

He said: “What I am surprised about is the frankly bizarre and puzzling choice of the powers-that-be not to regulate campaign spending for this mayoral campaign the way they do for the General Election.

He added: “I have a lot of respect for Andy, but if there is a Conservative mayor, it won’t be about which candidate was most qualified, or had the best policies, but which party had the deepest pockets and was able to take advantage of the very troubling lack of limits to spending for this election.

James Burn

"For a General Election, the amount of money you can spend in the months preceding is strictly limited. We had all assumed as this is a bigger election, the same would be true for the mayoral election. We were a little shocked when we found out spending would only be regulated for the last six weeks. It’s clear from the amount of advertising Andy’s Conservative campaign has taken advantage of this.

“The question voters in a region where 1 in 3 children live in poverty should be asking, is why those who have donated to the Conservative campaign are willing to give so much money to see a Conservative mayor, and what those donors think they’ll get in return.”

Challenged over the spending a campaign spokesman said that Mr Street, the former John Lewis boss, had worked tirelessly to persuade potential donors to back him.

Race for West Midlands Mayor

Election is an opportunity All you need to know Why your vote counts more Most comprehensive survey yet
He said: “The Andy4wm campaign has fundraised almost entirely within the West Midlands and everything we have raised has come because individuals believe in what we are trying to achieve here for our region.”

The full details of campaign funding will be declared to the Electoral Commission after the May 4 vote and details of large donors will be published later in the year.

    Call for spending limit on whole West Midlands Mayor campaign after £1 million Tory splurge
