West Midlands Mayor salary revealed

  Updated
  • By

An independent panel has proposed the sum in a briefing to the group of council leaders.

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
The first West Midlands Mayor is likely to be paid about £79,000 a year the Birmingham Mail can reveal.

That is the sum being proposed by an independent panel in a briefing to the group of council leaders who are due to set the salary on March 4.

The panel, which was chaired by Professor Steve Leach of De Montfort University, studied the role and responsibilities of the mayor and looked at what other public figures in the region earn. For example John Clancy is paid £50,000 as Birmingham City Council leader.

In contrast the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan earns £144,000 a year and in Greater Manchester interim mayor Tony Lloyd picks up £100,000 a year - although in both cases the mayor carries out the duties of the police and crime commissioner.

This is currently a separate role in the West Midlands.

The West Midlands panel heard evidence from Wolverhampton council leader Roger Lawrence, Solihull leader Bob Sleigh and Dudley leader Pete Lowe before reaching their conclusion.

They also decided there should be no salary for the deputy mayor as that role will be filled by one of the region’s seven council leaders.

Their recommendation will go to the West Midlands Combined Authority board for approval on March 4. A salary must be set before March 24 ahead of the May 4 election.

It would mark a massive pay cut for Conservative candidate Andy Street who until recently was managing director of retail giant John Lewis and thought to be on a seven figure salary. But coincidentally level pegging for Labour candidate Sion Simon who earns £79,000 as a West Midlands Euro-MP.

