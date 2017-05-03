How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call

A survey of 1,500 readers finds Labour just a nose ahead of Conservative in battle to become the first West Midlands Mayor

The WM Mayor survey results with Marc Reeves & Neil Elkes
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The West Midlands Mayoral race remains a closely fought battle as the campaign enters its final few hours.

That is the result of an online survey randomly delivered to almost 1,500 online readers of the Birmingham Mail and its sister titles across the region.

According to the survey Labour’s Sion Simon is slightly ahead of Conservative Andy Street - with 36.5 per cent of the vote compared to 34.8 per cent.

And Sion Simon is again slightly ahead after second preference votes of losing candidates are counted with 52.25 per cent compared to Mr Street’s 47.75 per cent.

The gap is however not significant and means it is too close to call ahead of the May 4 vote.

Carried out over the May Day bank holiday weekend it echoes the results of a survey of almost 2,500 readers carried out last month and shows that the calling of a general election on June 8 has had little impact.

The only significant difference has seen support for UKIP’s Pete Durnell slip from above 15 per cent in the previous poll to 8.5 per cent this time. Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen is catching up in fourth place with 8.1 per cent and James Burn is fifth for the Green Party with 7.6 per cent. Trailing is Communist Graham Stevenson on 4.4 per cent.

The West Midlands is among six areas which will elect their first metro mayors this week under the Government’s policy of shifting power and money over areas like transport, housing and job creation from London to the regions.

Five candidates Beverley Nielsen, Pete Durnell, Sion Simon, Andy Street and James Burn

The survey shows that 70 per cent of our online audience were aware of the mayoral election, but about 40 per cent said they do not know enough to decide whether it is a good idea or not.

And just over a third of people said they will not vote on Thursday. Although it is thought likely that 80 per cent of the electorate will not vote on the day.

The biggest issue for most voters remains the NHS, followed by education, although immigration was highest among UKIP supporters.

Polls open for voters in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell. Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 4. The result is due on Friday afternoon.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

The race to be West Midlands Mayor.
  1. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call
  2. Regional Affairs
    What will mayor candidates do to solve West Midlands housing crisis?
  3. Regional Affairs
    Congestion charges, toxin taxes, lower bus fares - how the West Midlands Mayor candidates plan to tackle pollution in our cities
  4. Regional Affairs
    Vaisakhi 2017: Sikh festival brings HUGE parade before mela at Handsworth Park
  5. Regional Affairs
    Consultation opens on £3.4bn of transport projects

Most Recent

The race to be West Midlands Mayor.

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI shows how Three Snowhill will fit into Birmingham's skyline
  1. Snow Hill
    New images of Three Snowhill revealed
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Award for renovation of run-down Jewellery Quarter pub
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call
  4. Technology
    Birmingham technology company expands into Far East
  5. Regional Affairs
    What will mayor candidates do to solve West Midlands housing crisis?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor