West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call

The West Midlands Mayoral race remains a closely fought battle as the campaign enters its final few hours.

That is the result of an online survey randomly delivered to almost 1,500 online readers of the Birmingham Mail and its sister titles across the region.

According to the survey Labour’s Sion Simon is slightly ahead of Conservative Andy Street - with 36.5 per cent of the vote compared to 34.8 per cent.

And Sion Simon is again slightly ahead after second preference votes of losing candidates are counted with 52.25 per cent compared to Mr Street’s 47.75 per cent.

The gap is however not significant and means it is too close to call ahead of the May 4 vote.

Carried out over the May Day bank holiday weekend it echoes the results of a survey of almost 2,500 readers carried out last month and shows that the calling of a general election on June 8 has had little impact.

The only significant difference has seen support for UKIP’s Pete Durnell slip from above 15 per cent in the previous poll to 8.5 per cent this time. Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen is catching up in fourth place with 8.1 per cent and James Burn is fifth for the Green Party with 7.6 per cent. Trailing is Communist Graham Stevenson on 4.4 per cent.

The West Midlands is among six areas which will elect their first metro mayors this week under the Government’s policy of shifting power and money over areas like transport, housing and job creation from London to the regions.

Five candidates Beverley Nielsen, Pete Durnell, Sion Simon, Andy Street and James Burn

The survey shows that 70 per cent of our online audience were aware of the mayoral election, but about 40 per cent said they do not know enough to decide whether it is a good idea or not.

And just over a third of people said they will not vote on Thursday. Although it is thought likely that 80 per cent of the electorate will not vote on the day.

The biggest issue for most voters remains the NHS, followed by education, although immigration was highest among UKIP supporters.

Polls open for voters in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell. Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 4. The result is due on Friday afternoon.