West Midlands Mayor must 'cajole and bully' to get the job done

The first West Midlands metro mayor must ‘cajole and bully’ their way to get things done if they are to be a success, an expert has claimed.

Prof Colin Copus, a leading authority on elected mayors, argues the success of the new mayor should not be judged on the turnout of this Thursday’s election.

But he warned that the individual elected this week must make an impact by the time the 2020 election comes around if the role is to be a success like London’s mayor.

The result is expected to be known later today (Friday).

There is little enthusiasm for the job among the wider population with turnout expected to be lower than 20 per cent. Previous West Midlands police commissioner elections, another recently created role covering the same patch, saw just 10 to 12 per cent of people vote.

The final public debate for the West Midlands Mayor at The Vox, Resort World Birmingham, NEC...

But Prof Copus, from De Monfort University in Leicester, believes the mayor has the chance to make a huge difference to the region and, like the Mayor of London, become a key figure on the local and national political scene.

The West Midlands is among six UK regions electing their first metro mayors this week. Prof Copus urged the mayors to join forces and present a united front to Government to demand better deals for the regions.

“Come Monday morning they should be banging on the door of Number 10 – arguing for greater devolution,” he said.

“And they should be working together on a cabinet of mayors.”

He said the Government would find it difficult to ignore such a group of big city mayors and this could be the way to secure better funding and more powers.

There have been warnings that the £79,000-a-year job has only limited powers and a £36 million a year fund covering a narrow remit of housing, job creation and transport policy.

West Midlands Mayor candidates

The mayor may also be overruled, or ‘smothered’, by cautious council leaders on the West Midlands Combined Authority.

But Prof Copus said the mayor has the profile and opportunity to expand the role and push on wider issues like health, education and crime.

“It’s a sub-regional mayor covering a vast area with a vast electorate. He or she can use that office to speak for the region on a wide range of issues. If they haven’t got hard powers they are going to have to work through influence, cajoling and bullying others into action.”

He said that the high calibre of candidates shows they see great potential in the role.

He pointed out it is now, almost 20 years on, difficult to think of London being run without a high-profile mayor and that the West Midlands mayor could be the same.

“It’s going to be really interesting seeing how they develop. If they can get things done, then the office will succeed,” he added.