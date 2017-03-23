How we use Cookies
West Midlands Mayor candidate: I'll be Coventry City peacemaker

Promise made as five candidates appear in public debate at Coventry Cathedral

West Midlands Mayor debate help with CCFC
West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street has promised to act as peacemaker in the long running and bitter Coventry City Football Club dispute if elected in May.

The former boss of John Lewis made his pledge to mediate between the League One football club and the Ricoh Arena owners and help settle the ongoing dispute .

He was speaking at the second West Midlands Elects live debate where five leading candidates faced questions from the public gathered at Coventry Cathedral as guests of our sister title the Coventry Telegraph.

The Birmingham Mail is hosting the third and fourth debates on April 4 and 23 and free places are still available.

Grill the West Midlands Mayor candidates at major hustings event

Mr Street stressed that he is not a career politician and wants to bring his skills from the business world to do things differently and said the Coventry City dispute is “one example where I hope that really can make a difference”.

“I’m happy to commit tonight to use my experience to bring new mediation in the saga of Coventry City - between the current owners and the Ricoh Arena,” he said.

West Midlands Mayor debate at Coventry Cathedral

It was during his opening statement and there was no detail on how he planned to achieve this.

The Coventry audience was more sceptical of the mayoral role and candidates were asked to agree to a referendum 12 months in - to which UKIP’s Pete Durnell and Green Party candidate James Burn agreed.

Cllr Burn said: “Would I have the vote? I think after a year you haven’t made the case for a mayor, then why not?”

There was also talk of being judged after three years at the end of the mayor’s first term. Both Andy Street, Labour’s Sion Simon and Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen talked about their success being independently measured against a set of targets.

Questions from the floor including how Coventry will benefit, and not be harmed, by the development of HS2 .

Mr Simon promised that rail services to the city would be reduced ‘over my dead body’ and pledged a light rail link between the city centre and HS2.

Meanwhile Mr Street said that HS2 will benefit the whole region - and highlighted his pledge to improve rail links to Kenilworth and Nuneaton.

The debate had opened with a minute’s silence for the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack.

