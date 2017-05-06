How we use Cookies
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street: I'll tackle homelessness and rough sleeping

New West Midlands Mayor says that he will  get to work on tackling issue this week

How Andy Street became the first West Midlands Mayor
The new West Midlands Mayor has pledged to make tackling homelessness and rough sleeping a priority as he takes up his new job.

Conservative Andy Street became the region’s first Metro Mayor after winning a nail-biting contest with Labour’s Sion Simon.

And talking about plans for his first week he said he would start taking action to eradicate rough sleeping in Birmingham, the Black Country and Coventry and tackle homelessness.

Birmingham City Centre has seen a 50 per cent rise in rough sleeping in the last year and the region is estimated to need 300,000 new homes built over the next 15 years to meet rising demand.

Mr Street said that he wants to make tackling rough sleeping a priority and take some swift action to deal with it.

He said: “I learned on the campaign trail how intense the feelings are about homelessness and rough sleeping across and I personally commit to tackling that issue.”

During the mayoral campaign the former John Lewis boss pledged to set up a task force to tackle the problem of rough sleeping.

He said: "I will put together the task force as soon as I can this week. We will also start thinking about some creative solutions."

"I said last year that rough sleeping shames us as a region and there has been consistent bad news since then. I am determined to tackle this."

During the campaign he said it was not just about providing more homes and that it would involve tackling underlaying causes of homelessness including alcohol or drug addiction and mental health problems.

And added that he would encourage businesses to get involved, either by providing finance or practical help for the homeless.

Homelessness was an issue which came up time and time again on the election trail. The annual official rough sleeping count in the autumn found 289 people on the streets in the wider West Midlands, including 55 in Birmingham City Centre.

Mr Street has also promised to get 25,000 new homes built before his first term ends in 2020 and spend £200 million clearing contaminated former industrial land ready for new housing.

