Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Devolution expert Julia Goldsworthy is to join the West Midlands Combined Authority as director of strategy.

She becomes the latest high-level appointment to be made by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street following his election in May.

Ms Goldsworthy is currently a senior adviser with financial services firm PwC and will take up the new role in September.

She was also previously a special adviser at HM Treasury during the coalition government's time in power where she focused on public spending and public service reform.

Ms Goldsworthy said: "Devolution on the ambitious scale we are seeking will have far reaching implications for the region's public sector, businesses and individuals.

"There are exciting opportunities ahead for the West Midlands and I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a part in ensuring we make the most of them."

Deborah Cadman, who was named in July as the new authority's first permanent chief executive, added: "I am very much looking forward to working with Julia.

"She brings an invaluable skill set to this role, with top level experience of government and work in both the private and public sectors.

"Her expertise will help us understand the full potential of devolution for the benefit of the West Midlands."