Everything you need to know about the West Midlands Mayor

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The mayoral election on May 4 will see a step-change in the way we are governed. Key decisions about transport, housing and the economy are being handed down from Government to a mayor and combined authority.

But even for those who are aware there is an election coming the details of what and who is involved remain a mystery. One thing is clear however and that is the mayor has the potential to dramatically improve the Birmingham and the wider region's performance.

And this is an election where every vote counts equally - there are no safe seats and there is even a second preference fall back vote if your first choice is not one of the front runners.

To help voters make up their minds we outline what the mayor can do, how much money he or she has to spend, how much they earn, who the six candidates are and what are their key policies.

Why is it important?

We believe this is a make or break moment for the region and a chance to transform the fortunes of Birmingham and beyond.

What are the mayor's powers, how does it work?

Which areas does the mayor cover, can they raise taxes and who gets a vote plus many more questions about the new mayor.

What will the mayor be paid?

Does the mayor get a fat cat pay cheque or should they be paid by results

Who are the candidates?

Want to know a bit about the leading contenders. There are currently five candidates for the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, UKIP and Green Parties. Find out about them here:

And here they tell you in their own words why they should get your vote

What are their policies?

It's a big job and a difficult choice so here's a run down of key policy pledges

And click below for our West Midlands Mayor manifesto coverage

Conservative

Green

Labour

Liberal Democrat

Where can I see them and ask questions?

The Birmingham Mail is co-hosting a series of hustings events across the region in March and April. You will be able to apply for tickets, send in questions or follow live

For details on how to attend the public debates hosted by the Birmingham Mail follow this link.

Update: Our event was the liveliest yet which saw policy divisions between candidates over the green belt and pollution.

Who is going to win?

The race to be West Midlands Mayor.

We don't know, and now there is a general election taking place to further confuse voters, and pollsters.

So far both the surveys and betting are close.

Why are we even having these elections?

Who decided the West Midlands needed a mayor, and why?

How does the election work?

This election uses the supplementary voting system. Find out how it all works.

Where does the West Midlands Combined Authority fit in?

This is the group of councils and business leaders who will help the mayor deliver his policies.

I don't like any of them. Can I try?

Are you allowed to stand, how much will it cost and anything else you need to know to get your name on the ballot paper.

What should a West Midlands mayor do?

Some people are calling for a crackdown on dangerous cyclists

One major think tank says the top priority should be cutting traffic

And finally, how do I keep up to date on issues?

Follow the Birmingham Mail's West Midlands Mayor page.