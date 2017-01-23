How we use Cookies
West Midlands WILL be heard on Brexit - industry minister

Birmingham mayor will be able to put the case for local business and residents says business secretary Greg Clark

Greg Clark at Advanced Birmingham answers questions on Brexit
Government business secretary Greg Clark has confirmed the West Midlands and its mayor WILL be heard on Brexit.

The Conservative minister also said that Birmingham's businesses, including large employers like Jaguar Land Rover, would also be heard.

He was visiting Birmingham to open a new Mailbox offices of software developer Advanced and was joined by Conservative candidate for West MIdlands Mayor Andy Street.

Last week Mr Street's Labour rival Sion Simon had claimed that the West Midlands was in danger of being ignored while Scotland, Wales and even London were given access to Brexit ministers.

But Mr Clark insisted that was never the case.

"One of the advantages of creating a mayor is that the West Midlands will have a very strong voice and a big democratic mandate. And that voice will be particularly important at the time of Brexit negotiations.

"Industry, businesses, residents of the West Midlands I think will have a strong voice."

He said he worked closely with Andy Street when he was chairman of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, working to secure business investment from Government.

"He was a formidable negotiator," Mr Clark said: "and success for getting influence for Birmingham and the region."

L-R: Bob Sleigh chairman of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Andy Street Conservative Party candidate for Mayor, Gordon Wilson CEO Advanced, and Greg Clark MP Secretary of State for Business

Late last year the Government struck a deal with Nissan to ensure they remain and continue to grow their operation in Sunderland and many would like similar assurances for other major firms, like Jaguar Land Rover, during this period of Brexit uncertainty.

Mr Clark said he has been to see JLR during his Midlands visit.

He said: ""I was this morning with Ralph Speth the head of JLR here and our commitment is to the British economy and British industry. What we have said to all of the companies we talk to is that we are absolutely serious about getting a good deal and whatever happens that we are going to be a competitive economy.

He said the Industrial Strategy due out on Monday will set out how they plan to do that – including the development of electric vehicles, something which the West Midlands and JLR are leading on.

Andy Street said that the West Midlands economy is in robust form despite the uncertainty and that he was looking for new trade opportunities for local business – highlighting his recent call for the region to lead the way in driverless car technology.

And in a swipe at Mr Simon, he said: "I don’t need to argue for a seat at the table, I've already got people like Greg who I can ring up and say we've got something important going on here, lets make the most of it.

Andy Street and Greg Clark

