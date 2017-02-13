West Midlands 'bicycle licence' plan to stop cyclists being a menace on the roads

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

An online survey asking West Midlands residents what they want a new regional mayor to do has come up with some surprising conclusions - including a new bicycle licence to stop cyclists being a menace on the roads.

In return, cyclists would get a network of cycle paths across the region.

The People’s Plan was launched last year to give people an opportunity to tell the West Midlands Mayor what they should be doing.

And organisers have compiled popular ideas into a booklet called the West Midlands People’s Plan Manifesto.

Here are some of the ideas:

Crack down on dangerous cyclists

The report says: “The popularity of cycling is not going to drop – more and more people, young and old, are taking up cycling.

“But as more and more people take to the roads on bikes there is a need to pay more attention to their safety and that of other road users.

“A ‘bicycle licence’ could be introduced as a way of showing which cyclists have demonstrated that they understand the rules of the road and their responsibilities to other road users.”

Consider a congestion charge for cars

Another proposal is to cut the number of cars on the road by improving public transport and possibly by introducing a congestion charge.

The report says: “A West Midlands congestion charge could be introduced, or restricted parking around schools at the start and end of the day, but the most positive step that could and should be taken is making public transport more appealing.”

Create a futsal arena

And the mayor could back a new arena for futsal - a five-a-side version of football - to help people get fit, the report says.

It states: “Futsal – an FA-approved version of association football played on a smaller field and mainly indoors – is the fastest growing indoor sport in the world. But Birmingham does not have a dedicated futsal arena.

“In most of Europe, the Middle East and South America, Futsal is a professional sport.

“Futsal has the potential to be huge, in the same way that the popularity of 20/20 cricket has exploded and overtaken the original test game. The FA is now looking to take it to a professional level in England, which means there is a great opportunity for the West Midlands to lead the way.”

Introduce a basic income

Another suggestion is a West Midlands “basic income”. Unlike other benefits, this would be paid to everyone regardless of their circumstances, although wealthy people would end up paying the money back through taxes.

A land tax on big properties

Candidates for West Midlands Mayor: Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon (Labour), Andy Street (Conservative) and James Burn (Green)

But the report says that people who own expensive houses and other property could be asked to pay a new land tax.

“Birmingham and other West Midlands cities are booming hotspots for investment in property from both home and abroad. Rents are already climbing and are set to continue to do so, particularly if HS2 goes ahead.

“While public services and council budgets face ongoing cuts, it is only right and fair that those who benefit from investment in prime real estate and who contribute to rising rental prices share more of their growing fortunes.”

Fine people who don't recycle

Pollution levels across the West Midlands should also be monitored, especially around schools, nurseries, parks and playgrounds - and people should be forced to pay if they fail to recyle their rubbish.

“People should be charged for failing or refusing to recycle properly. But there should also be more education and information about recycling.”

More metro services

There was also a plea for more light rail metro services, to connect cities, suburbs and rural areas across the West Midlands, and possibly linking the West Midlands with East Midland towns and cities such as Leicester and Derby.

Cut taxes on West Midlands businesses

The report suggested cutting business rates, the taxes paid by employers, to “allow them to invest further and – crucially – to offer more jobs.”

Promote tourism in the region

And it said more could be done to promote the West Midlands as a centre for tourism. The report said: “With a rich heritage, including great industrialist-philanthropists like Cadbury to household names like Jaguar, there is an excellent opportunity to promote the West Midlands as a tourist centre outside of London.”

The People’s Plan consultation was organised by MP Liam Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill), now chair of Labour mayor candidate Sion Simon’s campaign, but he is not responsible for the findings.