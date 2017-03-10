How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Watchdog to investigate city council chief's chaotic departure

  • By

Committee will look at way local authority recruits and retains its most senior staff and also its exit strategies after weekend departure of Mark Rogers causes 'reputational damage'

Birmingham City Council's new chief executive Mark Rogers
A committee will investigate the departure of Mark Rogers

A council watchdog committee has launched an investigation into the chaos which surrounded the sudden departure of Birmingham chief executive Mark Rogers.

Members of the backbench governance scrutiny committee have set up a cross-party working group to review the way the council recruits and retains its most senior staff and also its exit strategies.

News of Mr Rogers departure as £180,000-per-year chief executive broke over a weekend and plunged the council into turmoil.

There were five days of speculation and conjecture before the council's Labour leadership officially informed councillors and staff and confirmed that strategic director Angela Probert would be standing in for him.

Councillors were also ordered not to discuss the departure in public or on social media - although several ignored the warnings.

The review will look at the openness and transparency of the process and decision making and will include media strategy and staff information.

Committee vice-chairman Coun Randal Brew (Con Northfield) said: "The committee felt it had to respond to the reputational damage the city council has suffered over recent events and had a duty to review the process in respect of senior officers."

He stressed that the review would not interfere or prejudice any legal issues over Mr Rogers' departure.

"All members present were keen to restore and preserve good practice in such matters and felt that this review was necessary to be seen to do that," he added.

Councillors of all parties were shocked by the departure. It was claimed Mr Rogers was asked to resign over the budget black hole last year.

There was also speculation the Government had put pressure on the council over the issue after Mr Rogers had been critical of its austerity policies in a national newspaper interview.

However, the official statement was that Mr Rogers had taken early retirement on February 28.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

A committee will investigate the departure of Mark Rogers
  1. Regional Affairs
    Watchdog to investigate city council chief's chaotic departure
  2. Regional Affairs
    Smart tickets available on all Midland rail services by next year
  3. Regional Affairs
    Midlands Connect launches 25-year vision to improve region's transport
  4. Regional Affairs
    Expansion of Symphony Hall features in £392 million boost for Midlands jobs
  5. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands super council chief to be paid twice as much as the mayor

Most Recent

A committee will investigate the departure of Mark Rogers

Most read on Birmingham Post

A committee will investigate the departure of Mark Rogers
  1. Regional Affairs
    Watchdog to investigate city council chief's chaotic departure
  2. Law Society
    Legal 'legend' given lifetime award by Birmingham Law Society
  3. Post People
    Seminar held for over 100 senior property industry figures
  4. Regional Affairs
    Smart tickets available on all Midland rail services by next year
  5. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Birmingham's medical research, low energy technology and house building industries benefit from £54 million funding boost
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor