Watchdog to investigate city council chief's chaotic departure

A council watchdog committee has launched an investigation into the chaos which surrounded the sudden departure of Birmingham chief executive Mark Rogers.

Members of the backbench governance scrutiny committee have set up a cross-party working group to review the way the council recruits and retains its most senior staff and also its exit strategies.

News of Mr Rogers departure as £180,000-per-year chief executive broke over a weekend and plunged the council into turmoil.

There were five days of speculation and conjecture before the council's Labour leadership officially informed councillors and staff and confirmed that strategic director Angela Probert would be standing in for him.

Councillors were also ordered not to discuss the departure in public or on social media - although several ignored the warnings.

The review will look at the openness and transparency of the process and decision making and will include media strategy and staff information.

Committee vice-chairman Coun Randal Brew (Con Northfield) said: "The committee felt it had to respond to the reputational damage the city council has suffered over recent events and had a duty to review the process in respect of senior officers."

He stressed that the review would not interfere or prejudice any legal issues over Mr Rogers' departure.

"All members present were keen to restore and preserve good practice in such matters and felt that this review was necessary to be seen to do that," he added.

Councillors of all parties were shocked by the departure. It was claimed Mr Rogers was asked to resign over the budget black hole last year.

There was also speculation the Government had put pressure on the council over the issue after Mr Rogers had been critical of its austerity policies in a national newspaper interview.

However, the official statement was that Mr Rogers had taken early retirement on February 28.