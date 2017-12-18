The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drunk travellers have delayed almost 500 trains at Birmingham’s busiest railway station, shocking new figures have revealed.

A total of 452 services left late from New Street because of pie-eyed passengers over the past five years – the highest figure in the country.

Nationally, there were 21-alcohol related deaths and 91 serious injuries at the trackside over the last decade.

The figures were released along with a safety plea, with thousands of Christmas revellers expected on the rail network over the next few days.

Shocking video footage also highlighted some of the near-misses.

Network Rail’s head of passenger safety, Allan Spence, said: “Though trains are the safest way to get around, passengers and people living near the railway must always remember they can be dangerous places.

“That’s why we’re reminding the public to remain alert to those dangers while they are having fun over the festive season.

“Taking a short cut across the tracks, chancing it at level crossings or tripping at the platform edge can, at best, cause delays to your journey.

“At worst, it can result in serious harm.

“Enjoy yourself but don’t let alcohol stop you or your fellow passengers from getting to where you need to be – keep a clear head.”

Network Rail and British Transport Police have launched a campaign uging those attending festive events and parties to be careful.

The force recorded 7,419 alcohol-related incidents on or around railways in 2016/17, with most taking place during the festive period.

The drink-related deaths were said to have been a combination of victims failing to heed warnings at level crossings, tripping and slipping on platform edges, stairs or escalators or wandering onto the track.

Police said there was a 16 per cent rise in alcohol-related violence between November 24, 2016 and January 2, 2017.

The top ten stations for alcohol related incidents between 2012 and 2017

1. Birmingham New Street 452

2. Reading 433

3. East Croydon 369

4. Milton Keynes Central 350

5. Leeds 279

6. Stratford 266

7. Doncaster 262

8. Peterborough 240

9. Bury Street junction/Seven Sisters, North London 219

10, Wolverhampton 209