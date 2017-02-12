Walsall to Stourbridge trains will run again pledges mayor candidate

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two major Black Country rail lines will be reopened as part of a congestion busting plan from a leading mayoral candidate.

Conservative Andy Street has pledged to get the Stourbridge to Walsall line and the Walsall to Wolverhampton routes up and running again if he is elected West Midlands Mayor in May.

Stourbridge to Walsall trains last ran in 1993. It’s reinstatement would allow a continuous route between Worcester and Burton via the West Midlands for the first time in decades.

The Wolverhampton to Walsall section of track closed as recently as 2008 but its reinstatement would see stations James Bridge, Darlaston and Willenhall open.

Mr Street say reinstating both line would help ease traffic congestion on several major routes and he has pledged to secure the funding to get them up and running.

Strategic transport planning is key responsibility for the West Midlands Mayor.

The Conservative candidate has also promised 40 times increase in spending on walking and cycling routes in the region under his transport strategy.

He said: “The fact that the West Midlands is being strangled by congestion is well documented. Almost two-thirds of journeys are made by car and, at peak times, 81 per cent of cars have just one person in them.

“Giving people a viable alternative to driving is the key to busting the congestion that is bad for people and bad for business.”

Andy Street West Midlands Mayoral Candidate

He has already promised to start work on reopening of the Camp Hill Chords rail line to Moseley and Kings Heath and secure funding for further Metro tram extensions in his first three-year term.

And added: “But the longer-term aspirations need to be ignited now. I want to commit to beginning serious talks around these two additional lines.

“However, investment in cycling and walking also needs a major boost.

“There is some exceptional work taking place in parts of the region around cycling. For example, Birmingham Cycling Revolution is an excellent project, what we need to do is apply this across the West Midlands.

“The role of Mayor means that, for the first time, we will be able to have a fully co-ordinated approach and somebody who will be able to press for investment in our cycling and walking routes.

“In London, spending per head on sustainable transport is around £20. In the West Midlands it is 25p – that is clearly unacceptable and as Mayor I am committing to achieving a 40-fold increase which would lead to a transformation in our region’s cycling infrastructure.”

He added that he would also back a walk to school scheme.

“Not only will these investments in different forms of transport help to bust congestion, but will also have a significant impact on the health and happiness of the region.”

He is competing with four rivals to become the first West Midlands Mayor on May 4 this year.