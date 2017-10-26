Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brummies who have experienced abuse over their race, religion, gender, nationality, sexual orientation or disability in the workplace are being urged take part in a major city wide survey.

The survey has been launched by Lozells and East Handsworth councillor Waseem Zaffar to find out the extent of hate crime and draw up policy proposals to deal with it.

He has joined forces with anti-Islamophobia campaign group Tell MAMA who have agreed to analyse the results and help draw up response.

Across the West Midlands there has been a 12 per cent rise in hate crime in the last year. Nationally there has been a 29 per cent rise, with spikes after the EU Referendum last summer and the Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge terror attacks earlier this year.

Cllr Zaffar said: “There is no place in society for any form of hate crime. We are looking at raising awareness of hate crime and looking at how together we can tackle this disease.

"Tell MAMA are experts in Islamophobia, but we will be looking at all forms of abuse and threats based on someone's identity - homophobia, sexism, racism, disability as well as religious intolerance.

He described the rise in recorded crime as ‘disturbing’.

A focus will be on those experience abuse and threats at work, either from colleagues or their customers and the public while carrying out their duties.

“I’m particularly concerned about hate crime within the workplace. Particularly those that work on the frontline, a nurse, a doctor, a firefighter, a police officer , a social worker, a youth worker, a bus driver or a taxi driver - they should never face any form of hate crime like any of us.”

The survey has been launched on the Birmingham City Council website and will remain open for contributions until December 31. Results will be released in January.

Latest figures from the Home Office have revealed there were 4,244 hate crime offences recorded by police in the West Midlands in 2016-17. That’s up from 3,780 hate crimes recorded last year - a rise of 12 per cent.

While the increase partly reflects ongoing improvements in crime recording by the police, the Home Office also link it to a genuine rise in hate crime following the EU referendum.

Similarly, there was also an increase in police recorded hate crime following the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack in March this year.

The majority of hate crimes committed in the West Midlands were motivated by race, which was a factor in 85 per cent of cases, while a further five per cent were related to religion.

Meanwhile, eight per cent of all hate crimes were based on sexual orientation, one per cent by disability, and one per cent were transgender hate crimes.