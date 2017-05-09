University professor becomes Royal Society fellow

A professor at the University of Birmingham has been elected as a fellow of The Royal Society in recognition of his contribution to science.

Prof Roy Harrison has joined the society whose members include the most eminent scientists, engineers and technologists in the UK and the Commonwealth.

Founded in the 1660s, the society's main purpose is to recognise, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

The Society has played a part in some of the most fundamental, significant, and life-changing discoveries in scientific history and Royal Society scientists continue to make outstanding contributions to science in many research areas.

He has been a lecturer in environmental health at the Edgbaston institute since 1991 and is also an adjunct professor at King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia.

His career in academia has spanned more than three decades and his main specialism is in air pollution and its impact on human health.

Having been a member of several government advisory groups, as well as a contributor to the World Health Organisation's guidelines on global and indoor air quality, Prof Harrison is considered a highly influential voice in helping to shape scientific and environmental policy.

He was appointed an OBE in 2004 and has authored more than 500 research papers published in peer-reviewed literature.

Prof Harrison said: "I am fortunate to lead and be involved in pioneering research aiming to create a real impact in terms of the preservation of the quality of the environment and the protection of public health.

"To have been elected as a fellow of The Royal Society is a tremendous honour and is particularly welcome as I continue to strive to inform and develop policy in the UK and around the globe."

Society president Venki Ramakrishnan added: "Science is a great triumph of human achievement and has contributed hugely to the prosperity and health of our world.

"In the coming decades, it will play an increasingly crucial role in tackling the great challenges of our time including food, energy, health and the environment.

"The new fellows have already contributed much to science and it gives me great pleasure to welcome them into our ranks."