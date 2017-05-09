How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

University professor becomes Royal Society fellow

Roy Harrison has been an environmental health lecturer at University of Birmingham since 1991

University of Birmingham
University of Birmingham

A professor at the University of Birmingham has been elected as a fellow of The Royal Society in recognition of his contribution to science.

Prof Roy Harrison has joined the society whose members include the most eminent scientists, engineers and technologists in the UK and the Commonwealth.

Founded in the 1660s, the society's main purpose is to recognise, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

The Society has played a part in some of the most fundamental, significant, and life-changing discoveries in scientific history and Royal Society scientists continue to make outstanding contributions to science in many research areas.

He has been a lecturer in environmental health at the Edgbaston institute since 1991 and is also an adjunct professor at King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia.

His career in academia has spanned more than three decades and his main specialism is in air pollution and its impact on human health.

Having been a member of several government advisory groups, as well as a contributor to the World Health Organisation's guidelines on global and indoor air quality, Prof Harrison is considered a highly influential voice in helping to shape scientific and environmental policy.

He was appointed an OBE in 2004 and has authored more than 500 research papers published in peer-reviewed literature.

Prof Harrison said: "I am fortunate to lead and be involved in pioneering research aiming to create a real impact in terms of the preservation of the quality of the environment and the protection of public health.

"To have been elected as a fellow of The Royal Society is a tremendous honour and is particularly welcome as I continue to strive to inform and develop policy in the UK and around the globe."

Society president Venki Ramakrishnan added: "Science is a great triumph of human achievement and has contributed hugely to the prosperity and health of our world.

"In the coming decades, it will play an increasingly crucial role in tackling the great challenges of our time including food, energy, health and the environment.

"The new fellows have already contributed much to science and it gives me great pleasure to welcome them into our ranks."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

The towering success of a 19th century double act

British composer Arthur Sullivan

Christopher Morley looks at the enduring appeal of Gilbert & Sullivan ahead of a production of 'the best thing' they ever wrote at Symphony Hall in Birmingham

Related Tags

In The News
Environment
Places
Edgbaston
Organisations
University of Birmingham

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    How Jeremy Corbyn feud lost Labour the West Midlands mayoral election
  2. Environment
    University professor becomes Royal Society fellow
  3. Health News
    Labour will axe hospital car parking charges if it wins the general election
  4. Regional Affairs
    What to expect from West Midlands Mayor’s first 100 days
  5. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor Andy Street: I'll tackle homelessness and rough sleeping

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    Emirates cancels Birmingham Airport service to Dubai
  2. Engineering
    Historic Birmingham manufacturer acquired by Danish group
  3. Regional Affairs
    How Jeremy Corbyn feud lost Labour the West Midlands mayoral election
  4. BMW
    BMW appoints new director to lead Hams Hall plant
  5. Environment
    University professor becomes Royal Society fellow
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor