University to launch new study centre in Birmingham

Arden is expanding its portfolio of operations by opening new blended-learning base in city centre

A university is expanding its reach by opening a new study centre in Birmingham.

Arden University specialises in distance and blended learning and currently has study centres in the London districts of Ealing, Tower Hill and a third due to open soon in Holborn.

Its new base close to New Street station will offer degrees through a combination of class-based study and online learning.

Students on undergraduate courses will spend up to three days a week in the classroom to work alongside online learning when the campus opens in the autumn.

Victoria Stakelum, deputy chief executive of Arden University whose head office is in Coventry, said: "Too many people are being put off getting a degree through the traditional route by the high costs and the inflexibility of full-time courses.

"Arden's new study centre in Birmingham, which complements our web-only courses and campuses in London, are designed to meet that need."

Arden University started out as family-owned business RDI in 1990.

Since then, more than 50,000 students have studied with them and, in April 2014, they were awarded degree-giving powers and in August 2015 officially became Arden University.

