Unite challenger Gerard Coyne says Len McCluskey is 'desperate to save his job'

Unite West Midlands regional secretary Gerard Coyne

Unite leadership contender Gerard Coyne has claimed rival candidate and current General Secretary Len McCluskey is "desperate" to save his job, as the bitter war of words between the pair continued.

Mr Coyne, Unite's regional secretary in the West Midlands, is standing against Mr McCluskey for the role of General Secretary.

The battle for control of Britain's biggest union began when Mr McCluskey prompted the contest by announcing he was quitting the General Secretary role - but intended to stand again.

And it's become increasingly angry, with Mr McCluskey claiming Labour MPs are interfering in the contest, while Mr Coyne says his opponent is more interesting in deciding who leads the Labour Party than representing workers.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Len McCluskey

In the latest broadside, Mr Coyne said: "Len McCluskey's remarks tell you nothing about me, and a lot about him. He called this election a year early, thinking that with an electoral machine behind him he would have an easy win.

"He now realises he made a huge mistake. He is flailing about in a desperate last minute attempt to save his job."

Mr Coyne was responding to a column written by Mr McCluskey for the Birmingham Mail, in which Mr McCluskey claimed his opponent had failed to campaign to save jobs in the car industry.

Birmingham MP Jack Dromey (Lab Erdington) has also written for the Birmingham Mail to support Mr Coyne's election bid.

Mr Coyne said: "It astonishes me that after Len McCluskey had been offered the opportunity to reply to a very calm, well-argued article by Jack Dromey in the Birmingham Mail, he reacted with an angry, insulting and defamatory personal attack on me.

"Jack had set out in the language of reason why he has voted for me in the Unite leadership election. Len was entitled to say why he disagrees, but what he had no right to do was spew out downright untruths about how I carried out my work as West Midlands Regional Secretary of Unite.

"I have held this job for 15 years. This is the first time these allegations have ever been raised – in the very week that ballot papers go out in our union election."

