Unite boss Len McCluskey keeps Labour civil war going with attacks on Tom Watson and Sion Simon

Len McCluskey compares Labour MP Tom Watson and Sion Simon, Labour's candidate in the battle for West Midlands mayor, to characters in The Godfather.

Jeremy Corbyn's video calling for unity
Unite boss Len McCluskey has snubbed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's plea for unity by launching a savage attack on Black Country MP Tom Watson.

He said Mr Watson (Lab West Bromwich East), Labour's Deputy Leader, was part of "a world of skulduggery, smears and secret plots".

And Mr McCluskey, who is fighting to keep his job as Unite's General Secretary, also stuck the knife into Sion Simon, Labour's candidate to be West Midlands mayor - even though Mr Simon faces a hard-fought battle with Tory candidate Andy Street in the May 4 election.

It comes less than 24 hours after Mr Corbyn pleaded for unity.

Unite the Union leader Len McCluskey.
The Labour leader published a video on Twitter pointing out that Labour faces crucial elections across the country in May, adding: "To win we need unity, not navel-gazing.

'My plea to all Labour Party members, whether grassroots or in senior positions is, think of our people first, think of our movement first, think of the party first."

Unite is the UK's largest union and is affiliated to the Labour Party. Mr McCluskey is a supporter of Mr Corbyn, and under his leadership Unite provided almost £100,000 to back Mr Corbyn's leadership election campaign.

Mr McCluskey currently faces a challenge from Gerard Coyne, the union's organiser in the West Midlands, who is standing against him in an election for the General Secretary job.

And he kept Labour's civil war going, attacking the Deputy Leader in a blog written for the Huffington Post.

Tom Watson accused 'skulduggery, smears and secret plots'
Mr McCluskey wrote: "There is another world in our movement, alas. A world of skulduggery, smears and secret plots.

"That is where you will find Tom Watson. When Labour has needed loyalty he has been sharpening his knife looking for a back to stab. When unity is required, he manufactures division.

"It is small surprise that he has then worked to split the Party again this week. He has form as long as his arm. And now his sights are set on abusing the internal democracy of Unite."

Labour mayor candidate Sion Simon under fire from Unite boss
And turning his fire on Sion Simon, Mr McCluskey wrote: "Incredibly, the Labour candidate for West Midlands Mayor, whilst enjoying the backing of the Unite union, entered into an agreement for mutual support, not with Unite but, with the Gerard Coyne campaign.

"They are trying to turn Unite’s democracy into a party political football. It won’t be allowed to happen but it at least provides Unite members with a looking glass to what the future of a union led by an agent of the right wing would look like.

He added: "The men and women at the sharp end want a focus on jobs, investment and protection at work. They don’t want their union democracy turned into a low-budget remake of The Godfather and they certainly don’t want the politicians taking over the union."

The Godfather: Len McCluskey says Sion Simon and Tom Watson are like characters from the film series
Tories are desperate to win the election for West Midlands mayor as they believe it could be a platform for a major revival in West Midlands cities such as Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry, Losing the election would be a major blow for Labour.

The union leader's comments followed a day of misery for Labour on Monday, after it was reported that Mr McCluskey planned to ensure Unite affiliated to Corbyn-supporting campaign group Momentum if he wins re-election as General Secertary.

