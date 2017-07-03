UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge will quit the party if anti-Islam candidate becomes leader

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

West Midlands MP Bill Etheridge has warned he will resign from UKIP if an anti-Islam candidate backed by Tommy Robinson becomes leader.

Anne Marie Waters, founder of the "Sharia Watch" pressure group, launched her leadership bid in Rotherham over the weekend.

She has described Islam as "evil" and a "killing machine", and founded anti-Islam pressure group Pegida UK alongside ex-ELD leader Tommy Robinson.

And UKIP MEPs are reported to be concerned that the party has been infiltrated by far-right activists hoping to make Ms Waters leader, after a large number of new members joined.

Mr Etheridge said: "I couldn't remain a member of a party she led. It wouldn't be a credible political organisation any more - it would be a rather nasty single issue pressure group."

He said other MEPs may also resign, saying: "I don't think I am the only one."

Mr Etheridge has been a UKIP MEP since 2014, and is also a councillor in Dudley.

The Huffington Post reports that senior party figures are to hold “informal talks” in Strasbourg this week to discuss what to do if Ms Waters wins the leadership contest or becomes deputy leader.

One source believes 18 of the 20 MEPs, including Nigel Farage, could quit the party, it reports.

The Tweet below by Anne Marie Waters is one of numerous statements she has made publicly on her Twitter account about Muslims or Islam. She wrote: "More self-pity & lies from Muslims. Millions are afraid of Islam, with good reason, I will stand up for them."

UKIP is electing a new leader following the resignation of Paul Nuttall from the role after the June general election.