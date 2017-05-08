How we use Cookies
The BBC is giving UKIP leader Paul Nuttall his own TV election debate special

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will take questions from a studio audience but won't go head-to-head

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will both take part in a "Question Time" BBC debate taking questions from a studio audience.

But they won't appear together. Instead, the BBC has announced that the same TV audience will question Conservative leader Mrs May, and separately question Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

And the BBC has also revealed that UKIP leader Paul Nuttall will get a special general election programme all to himself.

He will have a 30-minute special show, Election Questions to Paul Nuttall, broadcast from Bristol on BBC One between 10.30pm and 11pm in England, on Sunday June 4.

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood gets similar treatment with her own 30-minute special, broadcast first on BBC Wales and then in England.

However, her party has three MPs while UKIP has no MPs.

There will also be a separate debate in which politicians from different parties will appear alongside each other. However, it won't necessarily feature the party leaders.

And the BBC is to run a special West Midlands debate, as one of 12 debates for the English regions.

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby will host a prime time Question Time Leader Special with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn live on BBC One from York on June 2, the BBC has announced.

The decision to broadcast a programme in which they take questions separately follows Mrs May's refusal to take part in a head-to-head debate with Mr Corbyn.

Then on Sunday 4 June, Dimbleby will chair a second Question Time Leader Special from Edinburgh with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, live on BBC One.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street

Election Questions to Paul Nuttall will come from Bristol on BBC One at 10.30-11pm in England, and then at 11-11.30pm in Wales, also on June 4.

And on the same day, Election Questions to Leanne Wood will come from Swansea on BBC One in Wales at 10.30-11pm, and then at 11-11.30pm in England.

The final BBC debate before the election will be a Newsbeat Youth debate on Tuesday 6 June. It will be with an audience of 18-34 year olds hosted by Tina Daheley in Manchester featuring leading Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP, Plaid, Green and UKIP politicians.

This will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 and the BBC News Channel at 9pm, then on BBC One at 10.40pm.

In addition, the BBC says it plans to will host 12 debates across the English regions, as well as devolved party debates in the Nations.

Jonathan Munro, head of BBC Newsgathering, said: "It is firmly in the public interest for audiences to hear from those seeking election.

"We know they connect with these formats because they are a public moment to focus on and audience members from all across the country get the chance to ask politicians their own questions."

ITV is also hosting an election debate on May 18, although neither Mrs May nor Mr Corbyn is due to take part.

