UKIP confirms West Midlands Mayor candidate

  • Updated
  • By

Sandwell politician and former police commissioner candidate Pete Durnell will contest the region's first mayoral election for UKIP

Pete Durnell - UKIP candidate for West Midlands Mayor

UKIP has become the fifth political party to declare its candidate for the up and coming West Midlands mayor election.

It will be the second region wide campaign for Sandwell-based politician Pete Durnell as he stood as the party’s candidate for police and crime commissioner last year.

He now joins Conservative Andy Street, Labour’s Sion Simon, Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen and the Green Party’s James Burn on the expanding candidate list.

Voters from Birmingham, Solihull, Coventry and the Black Country go to the polls on May 4 to elect the regions first London-style mayor. The new mayor will chair the newly formed Combined Authority (WMCA) and take responsibility for region wide transport, housing, economic growth and skills.

UKIP have opposed both the directly elected mayors and combined authorities across the UK, but are standing candidates as they previously have for the European Parliament - another institution they oppose.

Mr Durnell, who is a computing consultant, said: “UKIP have been opposed to WMCA, Metro Mayor and HS2, and we still have grave reservations about all three.

“However we are stuck with them for the present, and so need to make them work as best we can, to get the best ‘bang for our buck’. I am extremely proud of this region, and wold love the opportunity to be able to help shape its future and fulfil its huge potential.”

A spin off from the construction of high speed rail is a £4.4 billion funding pot for the West Midlands to create local transport links to the new HS2 stations at Curzon Street and UK Central - near the airport and NEC.

Other candidates have already pitched policy proposals such as freeing up the M6 Toll Road, reopening the Camp Hill rail line, extending the Midlands Metro and jobs and training guarantee for all young people.

Mr Durnell, who also stood as candidate for his home constituency of Warley in the 2015 general election , is planning an official launch and will release more policy detail later this month.

