Why two Birmingham libraries have been saved but a third is in the firing line

Two community libraries have been spared the axe but a third is in the firing line under revised plans from Birmingham council chiefs.

Plans to shut Aston Library have now been dropped entirely and Sutton Coldfield Library has been given a stay of execution until the end of August while talks to secure its long term future carry on.

Meanwhile the Kents Moat Library off The Meadway in Garretts Green will be closed and services transferred to the nearby Glebe Farm Farm library.

More than 2,000 people responded to plans to restructure Birmingham’s library service and cut £1.9 million from the budget during three months of consultation.

The threat to Sutton Coldfield Library prompted a 6,500 name petitio n and, crucial to its preservation, was a pledge of £150,000 funding from the Sutton Coldfield Town Council to keep it afloat.

Parish councillor Ewan Mackey said: “We are working to secure the long term future for this important feature of our Royal Town. We have not reached a full agreement as yet but we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

Aston Library - spared

Initial plans to shut Aston Library and beef up the nearby Birchfield facility have been scrapped entirely.

And, according to library bosses, residents suggested the closure of Kents Moat Library as part of the plan to regenerate the Poolway Shopping parade in which it is based.

It means that 36 out of 37 community libraries in Birmingham will remain open.

Council deputy leader Ian Ward said: “When we launched our period of public consultation last year, I made it very clear that this was a genuine consultation through which we wanted to hear any alternative ideas citizens had that would deliver a library service within the financial constraints the council is having to operate under.

“I am delighted by the engagement we have had through our series of public meetings, consultation survey, petitions and other channels. Almost 2,000 formal responses were received, which confirms how well-regard the city’s service is – and by working collaboratively we’ve been able to come up with revised proposals that address our challenges and broadly meet the wishes of partners and citizens.

“We’ve come up with a set of proposals that mean just one of our 37 community libraries will have to close, this being Kents Moat – being demolished any way as part of the Poolway re-development – which is some achievement given the budget challenge we face through government cuts.

“I thank everyone who took the time to participate. However, our financial challenges are not getting any easier, so I continue to urge potential partners who can assist us further to continue coming forward as we are keen to do everything we can to offer the broadest library service possible in the years ahead.”

Further to the closures there will be increased spending on the book fund, up from £140,000 per year to £380,000 as well as investment in new technology and maintenance of facilities.

Staff numbers will be cut from 112 to 99 full time equivalent staff.

New hours at Birmingham Libraries

They will now be grouped in three tiers open for 15, 21 or 35 hours per week

Tier 1 - 35 hours

Small Heath, Ward End, Kings Heath, Acocks Green, Sparkhill, South Yardley, Northfield, Balsall Heath, Erdington, Hall Green, Harborne, Mere Green, Handsworth, Kings Norton, Shard End, Quinton, Weoley Castle, Yardley Wood and Sutton Coldfield

Tier 2 - 21 hours

Birchfield, Walmley, Kingstanding, Perry Common, Frankley, Spring Hill, Boldmere, Druids Heath, Tower Hill and Sheldon.

Stirchley and Glebe Farm Libraries could be either tier two or three.

Tier 3 - 15 hours

Aston, West Heath, Bartley Green, Bloomsbury, Selly Oak.

Also Bloomsbury and West Heath which are both currently closed for renovation.

Castle Vale Library is currently operated by the local residents association and will continue.

Some could extend opening hours with support from volunteers, residents groups or other agencies who wish to collaborate with the council.