Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Channel 4 needs to move away from London if it is to avoid becoming even more ‘boring and samey’ city MPs have claimed as the relocation campaign gathers pace.

Moving the publicly funded national broadcaste r to Birmingham could also lead to lower studio costs as well as improve the quality of programming.

Those are the views of Birmingham MPs who are backing efforts to relocate Channel 4 to Birmingham. It is estimated the move could bring £5 billion benefit the local economy .

The Government is currently consulting over a possible move and the West Midlands, particularly its creative industries and politicians, are lobbying hard for Birmingham to be the TV station’s new home.

Yardley MP Jess Phillips argued it is not only good for the viewer but also Birmingham.

““Birmingham is full of stories rarely told and creative talent that is untapped. I live a half life between London and Birmingham and have been so surprised about how London centric the whole country is.

“The lens we look through when we turn on our telly is skewed badly as it is dominated completely by people who live in one place. I notice it now more and more.

“I remember Pebble Mill and Central TV when I was a kid, I remember as the buildings fell to decay as the industry left our city.

"Most of the kids now in my constituency wouldn’t even consider a creative job in film or TV as they have no exposure what so ever.

“Our telly will become boring and samey unless we use different a lens from time to time.”

Meanwhile Perry Barr Labour MP Khalid Mahmood pointed out that Channel 4 could achieve much more with their funding in Birmingham.

“We are at the heart of the country and are seeing a massive investment in infrastructure with HS2 putting us less than an hour from London.

“Big banks like HSBC have seen the sense of moving. Channel 4 can afford much better studio facilities here than in London. It’s an obvious decision for them.”

And Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe urged the Government to force the TV channel to relocate, rather than simply pushing.

(Image: Getty Images)

“I agree with the former culture secretary Karen Bradley that Channel 4 should move and they should come to Birmingham. There is far too much concentration of public broadcasting money in London as it is. If the Channel 4 executives don’t want to move, they should be forced to, or replaced with executives who do.

“We have the facilities here, it would be a good move for Channel 4 as well as for Birmingham.”